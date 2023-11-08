Weekly Recipe: Chocolate Jamuns With Sugar Syrup By Besharam in San Francisco

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | November 8, 2023 | Food & Drink
When the days get shorter and the nights ever longer, many cultures around the world celebrate a festival of light to bring some merriment and hope into the darkened hours. In India, that celebration is called Diwali, and it’s a time to gather with friends and family for feasting and smiles.
Heena Patel, chef and co-owner of Besharam in San Francisco, CA, is marking this year’s Diwali with a special “eat with your hands” dinner with lots of shared bites, individual delights and seasonal desserts, but you don’t have to be in the Bay Area to get in on her Diwali celebration.
See also: Weekly Recipe: Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Maple Dijon Vinaigrette From Crossroads Kitchen LA
To inspire your own Diwali gathering, chef Patel has shared with our readers her recipe for chocolate jamuns with sugar syrup below.
“Jamuns were the only donuts I knew when I was growing up in Gujarat, India, and it’s a favorite sweet of mine during Diwali,” Patel says. “It’s traditional to prepare jamuns with mawa (milk solids), rose water and cardamom, but for this version, I incorporated a 70 percent Maya Mountain Belize chocolate from local Bay Area chocolatier Dandelion Chocolate.”
This recipe yields 35 jamuns and about enough sugar syrup for all. Chef Patel will be serving this delightful treat at Besharam’s Diwali celebration on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 11 and 12, and she hopes you enjoy it with your family, wherever you shall be!
Ingredients:
Jamuns
Sugar Syrup
Directions:
Visit Besharam in San Francisco and online for more delicious dishes and inspiration.
Photography by: Courtesy of Besharam