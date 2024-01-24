Weekly Recipe: Chicken Liver Foie Gras Mousse By The Ellington NYC

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | January 24, 2024 | Food & Drink
Looking for a recipe that will stun your guests? Want to sharpen your technique and brush up on a French cooking classic? Chef Christopher Arturo has you covered, sharing his recipe for chicken liver foie gras mousse below.
Chef Arturo serves this for elevated eaters at The Ellington in New York City. It’s a charming spot on the Upper West Side that specializes in a contemporary American menu, but of course, this has French cooking written all over it.
"It means a lot to me, because I’m classically trained in French cuisine and, to me, it’s the ultimate high-brow/low-brow item,” Arturo says. “Humble chicken livers, decadent foie gras and the elegant flavors/texture combination make me happy. This is my mother’s favorite thing that I make and I can always count on a smile if I bring a pint over to the house. It’s a great dish to make at home because it’s quite simple, but is an absolute crowd pleaser. All prep and no last minute execution."
This recipe yields one serving, and it does require quite a lot of prep, including a step to soak the livers in a mustard and milk mixture for at least 24 hours before beginning the cooking stages. Plan ahead and give this your all, and you’ll feel like a Michelin star classic in no time.
Ingredients:
Livers
Shallot Mixture
Gelee
Directions:
Livers
Shallot Mixture
Mousse
Gelee
Photography by: Christopher Arturo