Weekly Recipe: Chicken With Cantonese Curry Sauce By Susan Jung

Curry is one of the most delightful and diverse sauces one can encounter around the world, and while India may produce the most famous (at least here in the United States), journalist and Chinese cuisine expert Susan Jung wants to embrace Hong Kong’s take.
“Hong Kong-style curry has its roots in Indian cuisine, but the flavour has been changed,” Jung says. “It’s a little sweeter and less spicy. For the true Hong Kong flavour, use a made-in-Hong Kong chilli powder. I recommend Koon Yick Wah Kee, but if you have your own favourite brand, use that instead.”
Jung is the author of Kung Pao and Beyond, a cookbook recently published via Hardie Grant Publishing that explores fried chicken recipes from East and Southeast Asia.
In the book, which is currently available on Amazon and other fine retailers, she offers a beautiful recipe for chicken cutlets with Cantonese curry sauce—and she’s also sharing that recipe with our readers below.
“There’s a restaurant in Hong Kong that I just love—Sun King Yuen,” Jung writes in Kung Pao and Beyond. “It has an extensive menu, but I’ve never even glanced at it because I order only one thing: the Curry Pork Chop Rice. It’s a huge portion of wonderfully tender, lightly breaded fried pork chop served over rice, with a side bowl of curry sauce with a single potato in it. I decided to make a version of it, but using chicken in place of the pork, and panko instead of Sun King Yuen’s softer coating. I also wanted to add more potatoes to the sauce because one is just not enough. This makes more curry sauce than you’ll need for the chicken. Store the leftovers in the fridge and use within about 10 days.”
This recipe yields four to six servings and is sure to be an instant hit with your family and friends. Let the delivery driver have a night off and make up own curry magic with the Jung’s recipe below.
Ingredients:
Curry Sauce
Note
Choose your curry powder carefully because it can vary a lot in taste and spice level, depending on the producer. If possible, look for a brand that’s made in Hong Kong, such as Koon Yick Wah Kee.
Directions:
This recipe is an excerpt as featured in Kung Pao and Beyond, available on Amazon.
Photography by: Yuki Sugiura