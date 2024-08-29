Culture, People, Lifestyle, Feature, Parties, Events, Lifestyle Feature, People Feature, Culture Feature, Interviews, Features, Featured, Celebrity, Women of Influence Latest, Entertainment, Apple News, Play,

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Culture, People, Lifestyle, Feature, Parties, Events, Lifestyle Feature, People Feature, Culture Feature, Interviews, Features, Featured, Celebrity, Women of Influence Latest, Entertainment, Apple News, Play,

On Sept. 1, Grammy-nominated comedian Chelsea Handler will make history when she unveils Chelsea at The Chelsea, a new show at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas that marks the first time a female comedian has had a residency at the venue. Here, the sharp-witted wonder, who will perform through April, gives us a peek at her life offstage.



Chelsea Handler makes a splash at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas with her new dog, Doug. PHOTO BY DENISE TRUSCELLO

WAKE-UP TIME: 7:30 a.m.

BREAKFAST: Egg whites, spinach, onions, tomatoes and extra crispy bacon (because I’m a Jew).

WORKOUT: One to two hours per day, weight lifting and light cardio

CURRENTLY LISTENING TO: Chappell Roan

FAVORITE FOLLOW: @the_ick_list

THEME SONG TO YOUR LIFE: “Pony” by Ginuwine

BIGGEST INSPIRATION: It used to be Bill Cosby. Still searching for a replacement.

UNIFORM: Jumpsuits for the stage; underwear and a bra for hotel living

ZODIAC SIGN: Pisces

WEAKNESS: Men who are fully clothed and have their feet fully covered

ESCAPE: Whistler or Mallorca

HOTEL: The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

DESERT ISLAND ESSENTIALS: A toothbrush, sunblock and some gin

LOCAL HAUNT: Vegas for my residency

LAST MEAL ON EARTH: A cheeseburger and potato wedges

MENTOR: 50 Cent

PET: Chow Chows

BEST ADVICE: If you think about what you want and toss your ego out the door, you remove the only obstacle in your way.

PHILANTHROPY: Animals and animals

MANTRA: You’re a fucking boss. Don’t forget that.

SOULMATE: My new dog, Doug. He’s full-bodied, black and a great listener.

COCKTAIL: The Chelsea, a French 75 which they now serve at The Cosmopolitan in my honor

DINNER: Any white fish showered with thin, crispy onion rings

ON MY NIGHTSTAND: A bottle of Xanax and a picture of a man holding me in his arms while I slept on a plane

BEDTIME: Midnight