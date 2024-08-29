By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | August 29, 2024 | Culture, People, Lifestyle, Feature, Parties, Events, Lifestyle Feature, People Feature, Culture Feature, Interviews, Features, Featured, Celebrity, Women of Influence Latest, Entertainment, Apple News, Play,
On Sept. 1, Grammy-nominated comedian Chelsea Handler will make history when she unveils Chelsea at The Chelsea, a new show at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas that marks the first time a female comedian has had a residency at the venue. Here, the sharp-witted wonder, who will perform through April, gives us a peek at her life offstage.
Chelsea Handler makes a splash at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas with her new dog, Doug. PHOTO BY DENISE TRUSCELLO
WAKE-UP TIME: 7:30 a.m.
BREAKFAST: Egg whites, spinach, onions, tomatoes and extra crispy bacon (because I’m a Jew).
WORKOUT: One to two hours per day, weight lifting and light cardio
CURRENTLY LISTENING TO: Chappell Roan
FAVORITE FOLLOW: @the_ick_list
THEME SONG TO YOUR LIFE: “Pony” by Ginuwine
BIGGEST INSPIRATION: It used to be Bill Cosby. Still searching for a replacement.
UNIFORM: Jumpsuits for the stage; underwear and a bra for hotel living
ZODIAC SIGN: Pisces
WEAKNESS: Men who are fully clothed and have their feet fully covered
ESCAPE: Whistler or Mallorca
HOTEL: The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
DESERT ISLAND ESSENTIALS: A toothbrush, sunblock and some gin
LOCAL HAUNT: Vegas for my residency
LAST MEAL ON EARTH: A cheeseburger and potato wedges
MENTOR: 50 Cent
PET: Chow Chows
BEST ADVICE: If you think about what you want and toss your ego out the door, you remove the only obstacle in your way.
PHILANTHROPY: Animals and animals
MANTRA: You’re a fucking boss. Don’t forget that.
SOULMATE: My new dog, Doug. He’s full-bodied, black and a great listener.
COCKTAIL: The Chelsea, a French 75 which they now serve at The Cosmopolitan in my honor
DINNER: Any white fish showered with thin, crispy onion rings
ON MY NIGHTSTAND: A bottle of Xanax and a picture of a man holding me in his arms while I slept on a plane
BEDTIME: Midnight
