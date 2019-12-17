DIRECTIONS

Whisk together the milk, cream, sugar, egg, yolk and vanilla bean seeds until the sugar dissolves. Arrange the brioche slices in a single layer in a shallow baking dish. Pour the milk-egg mixture over the bread, submerging the bread. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until the bread is completely soaked and almost too soft to handle, at least one hour and up to overnight.

When you’re almost ready to serve, preheat the oven to 400 F. Generously butter a small rimmed baking sheet. Arrange the apples in a single layer. Dot the apples with 1 tablespoon butter. Roast until golden brown and tender, about 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, melt the remaining 2 tablespoons butter in a large ovenproof nonstick skillet over medium-low heat. When the butter foams, use both hands to very carefully transfer the soaked brioche slices to the pan. Cook until golden brown, about five minutes, then carefully flip. Transfer to the oven and bake alongside the apples until golden brown and puffed, about five minutes.