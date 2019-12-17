At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

Chef Alex Guarnaschelli Shares A Page From Her Latest Cookbook

Kristin Detterline | April 8, 2021 | Food & Drink Feature

Share

A classic American side dish gets a bright, flavorful makeover in Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli’s latest cookbook.

Guarnaschelli’s latest cookbook, Cook With Me: 150 Recipes for the Home Cook, centers on the recipes that her parents often made. PHOTO BY JOHNNY MILLER ©2020. REPRINTED WITH PERMISSION FROM COOK WITH ME: 150 RECIPES FOR THE HOME COOK BY ALEX GUARNASCHELLI, ©2020. PUBLISHED BY CLARKSON POTTER/PUBLISHERS, AN IMPRINT OF PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE.
Guarnaschelli’s latest cookbook, Cook With Me: 150 Recipes for the Home Cook, centers on the recipes that her parents often made.

"Peas and carrots are a classic for a reason, with the comforting, starchy peas made vibrant by the juicy carrots. What originally began as a ‘mixed veggie’ combo on American dinner plates also happens to make an exciting and stunning salad. I combine crunchy-sweet sugar snaps with defrosted frozen peas (don’t lie—frozen peas are delicious!), or fresh ones when in season. For the dressing, we take fresh carrot juice and reduce it down to concentrate its sweetness and vibrant color."

"You can juice your own carrots, but you don’t have to; it’s fine to just buy the juice at the supermarket. The result is a light dressing with a great texture that is perfect for the sugar snaps. It can be fun to substitute snow peas (the flat ones) for half of the sugar snaps for even more texture and variety. You can make the dressing in advance—just make sure it’s nice and cold when you use it. This is a wonderfully refreshing recipe for a hot day. It’s also beautiful. To bulk it up as a lunch meal or a light dinner, toss in some cooked shrimp.”

PEAS AND CARROTS SALAD

Alex Guarnaschelli says peas are a favorite ingredient because they’re so “user-friendly.” PHOTO BY JOHNNY MILLER ©2020. REPRINTED WITH PERMISSION FROM COOK WITH ME: 150 RECIPES FOR THE HOME COOK BY ALEX GUARNASCHELLI, ©2020. PUBLISHED BY CLARKSON POTTER/PUBLISHERS, AN IMPRINT OF PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE.
Alex Guarnaschelli says peas are a favorite ingredient because they’re so “user-friendly.”

SERVES 2 TO 4

1 cup (8 oz.) fresh carrot juice
1 Tbsp. mayonnaise
1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
1 large garlic clove, minced Kosher salt
2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil Honey or sugar (optional)
12 oz. sugar snap peas, stemmed
1 cup frozen peas, thawed and drained
3 scallions (green parts only), sliced

REDUCE THE CARROT JUICE

In a small saucepan, simmer the carrot juice over medium heat until it’s reduced by half, 5 to 8 minutes. Set it aside to cool completely.

MAKE THE DRESSING

In a large bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, cider vinegar and garlic. Whisk in the cooled carrot juice, a pinch of salt and the olive oil. Taste for seasoning. (Note: If your carrot juice lacks sweetness, add a touch of honey or sugar to balance the other flavors.)

MAKE THE SALAD

Toss the sugar snaps and peas in the dressing. Stir in the scallions and serve immediately.

Tags: recipes
Categories: Food & Drink Feature

