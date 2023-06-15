Chanel Did Not Hold Back With Its Cruise 2023-24 Collection

By James Aguiar By James Aguiar | | Style & Beauty

With its stateside return, the House of Chanel and artistic director Virginie Viard did not hold back with its cruise 2023-24 collection.

Glamour, fun and exuberance were on full display, and the 71 looks shown were an explosion of youth and vitality mixed with the megawatt energy of film stars past and present. With Barbie Pink, leg warmers, metallics and light-up heels, the collection was spot on with fashion’s obsession with ’80s and ’90s nostalgia. “Between a tribute to the glamour of great film stars and evoking the world of fun to be had with aerobics, sports and roller skating—between the dream on one hand and what you want to wear on the other—it’s all a question of balance,” says Viard. If this heady mix was enough to set your senses spinning, that’s exactly what happened as the runway made way for a full-on roller-skating disco party. The clothes must be meant to do the same thing, so dance the night away and look fabulous doing it!