Master of the cool-girl chic aesthetic, Celine 10’s ready-to-wear winter 2021 collection brought back ‘90s youth.

Walking through the André le Nôtre gardens at Chateau Vaux-le-Vicomte, in what the brand named "Celine Parade," models in Celine’s virtual show leaned into youthful chic, pairing oversized silhouettes with new romantic flares.

Led by Celine artistic director Hedi Slimane, the Winter 2021 show followed in Slimane’s Gen Z approach. In Celine’s Summer 2021 show, he fully leaned into Tik-Tok culture, sending models around a race-track in Monaco wearing baseball caps and sports bras.

Dominated by neutral colors, Slimane’s emphasis on gold accents and subtle additions of color were the finishing touches to heavy puffers and bags.

Geometric cut-outs in black body suits served as the base for oversized silhouettes, paired with straight raw-hemmed jeans and heavy working boots. Walking across the magnificent Chateau gardens among marble statues and stairs, Celine embodied grunge flourishes with classic silhouettes.

Layered hoodies underneath coats, jackets and trenches also dominated the runway, making each look wearable both on its own and as an everyday piece.

Still, the runway was not void of Celine’s more romantic silhouettes. A sheer blush blouse embroidered with flowers was paired with black pants, reminiscent of the grunge stylistic flourishes iconic of Celine’s rock aesthetic. A couple of pastel yellow tops brought color to the neutral-dominated collection.

A mid-length sparkle dress was re-imagined with different pairings, mixing patterns and textures from houndstooth to knits for an effortlessly put-together look. The closing look, a golden skirt paired with black hoodie embodied the essence of Celine – cool girl extraordinaire.

Overall, the Celine 10 collection makes youthful style feel attainable, even to Slimane’s luxury audience. Whether worn in a C-suite boardroom, or running weekend errands on the streets of Paris and New York, each piece is both a statement and a staple.

