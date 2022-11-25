By: Abigail Pacheco By: Abigail Pacheco | | Culture Style & Beauty

Addison Rae attends the 2022 Met Gala.



We can’t get enough of nail art this year! 2022 has truly been the year of nail trends with out-of-this-world looks seen on Doja Cat to Hailey Bieber’s glazed donut nails. With the new year around the corner, we are patiently awaiting celebrity nail artists’ new trends. Follow these nine nail artists that all our favorite celebs swear by for design inspiration for your next nail appointment!

Naomi Yasuda

Instagram

Noami Yasuda is a renowned nail artist for greats like Madonna, A$AP Rocky, Celine Dion, Alicia Keys and so many more. Based in Brooklyn, this Japanese artist is known for her abstract fashion-forward designs. Yasuda utilizes bright colors, three-dimensional aspects and charms to create her unique looks that are sure to push you out of your nail comfort zone. Keep up with her through her Instagram or some of your favorite celebrities.

Saccia Livingston

Instagram

Singer Doja Cat has recently pushed the fashion envelope and is futuristic down to the last detail. Beyond playing with new, out-of-this-world clothing and makeup, she has been recently enlisting nail artist Saccia Livingston to take her looks to the next level. Recognizable for her long bright nails, Saccia’s gorgeous designs have been gracing Doja’s nails for the past couple of years. If you are in the Los Angeles area, book an appointment with Saccia for a Doja-inspired nail look by the master herself.

Zola Ganzorigt

Instagram

Zola Ganzorigt’s nail designs are taking the internet by storm. Her popular glazed donut nail look on Hailey Bieber is absolutely to die for. Ganzorigt’s Instagram is packed full of inspiration for those looking for an effortlessly beautiful nail design. There are even tutorials on how to do the glazed donut nail trend! In the past, she has also worked on celeb favorites like Sydney Sweeney, Sabrina Carpenter and Maude Apatow.

Tom Bachik

Instagram

See why Tom Bachik is the go-to nail artist for celebrities like Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez and Hailee Steinfeld. With simple yet elevated designs, Bachik is the best inspiration for those wanting elegant nails. His recent collaboration with imPress delivers Tom Bachik designs to fans of his work at an affordable press-on manicure price. This once graphic designer dad is a nail artist that we can’t get enough of.

Coca Michelle

Instagram

Coca Michelle is Megan Thee Stallion’s go-to nail artist, and we understand why. Her detailed three-dimensional designs are absolutely to die for and, as she calls them, visual poetry. The London native and now Angeleno’s passion for nails started at a young age. With many years under her belt, it’s no wonder Michelle is so skilled. As a trailblazer for the slanted lipstick shape, Michelle’s Instagram is the go-to place to find all the upcoming nail trends.

Alicia Torello

Instagram

Based in New York City, Alicia Torello is loved by Hollywood starlets like Florence Pugh and Jennifer Lawerence. With a keen eye for precision and detail, Torello has quickly become a favorite among photographers and publications alike. Her canvases mainly entail natural shorter nails with abstract designs that accentuate the shapes and curves of our bodies. Torello makes mini art pieces and is a mastermind for short nail looks.

Chaun Legend

Instagram

As one of the most well-known celebrity nail artists, Chaun Legend is truly a legend. Favorited by sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, Legend creates nail looks fit for the queens of reality TV. Legend is known for his abstract line work with pops of metallic detailing and the use of blank space.

Britney Tokyo

Instagram

Born and raised in Tokyo, Britney Tokyo’s unique work has graced the hands of celebrities like Charlie D’amelio, Kim Petras and Priyanka Chopra. Her nail looks incorporate hand painting, three-dimensional elements and charms to create unique, eye-catching designs. Britney combines colorful, playful trends with Los Angeles’ sophisticated, fashion-obsessed aesthetic. Her Instagram— chalked full of her work— will have you mesmerized.

Natalie Minerva

Instagram

Euphoria is most known for its fashion and makeup looks. But if you are anything like me, you can’t stop looking at everyone’s nails. We have Natalie Minerva to thank for all those gorgeous looks. Throughout her design process, she pulled characteristics, elements from outfits and scenes to create the perfect nails for each character. Since her work on the show, she has worked with Addison Rae, Demi Lovato, Halsey and many more celebs who swear by her technique. Check out Minerva’s Insta for a fun new look to try!

Keep up with these nine talented celebrity artists to push you out of your nail comfort zone!