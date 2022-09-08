7 Celebrity-Approved Watches To Elevate Your Wardrobe

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Culture Style & Beauty

If you’re in the market for a new watch, might as well take some advice from the people who are always under the eye of fashion’s toughest critics. Whether on a Hollywood red carpet or talk show couch, celebrities always come dressed to impress— and that includes watches. From Dakota Johnson to Oscar Isaac, consider the below celebrity-approved watches to elevate your style.

Chris Paul: Vacheron Constantin Historiques 222

As Chris Paul knows, Vacheron Constantin’s Historiques 222 offers a touch of ‘70s boldness. The 37-mm jumbo size is an updated version of the historic model. Decorated with a Maltese cross and featuring a monobloc tonneau-shaped case, it meets at the intersection of sporty and timeless elegance.

Dakota Johnson: Vacheron Constantin Heures Créatives Heure Romantique

Embellished with no fewer than 375 diamonds, this boutique exclusive watch knows that the main focus is always on the sparkle. The 18K white gold timepiece is a sleek embodiment of its romantic era influence— a perfect match for Dakota Johnson’s charm.

Ian Paget: Zenith Chronomaster Sport

Kate Mara: Vacheron Constantin Traditionnelle Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin

A polished, delicately stunning timepiece, the Traditionnelle Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin makes for an ideal (and beautiful) choice for the ever-busy person. In addition to the 18K pink gold case and mother-of-pearl features, it allows its wearer to stay up-to-date on the date, time and day of the week.

Oscar Issac: Montblanc 1858 Iced Sea Automatic

Not only does this watch give the impression of looking into the depths of a glacier, but it is also the first-ever sports diving watch for Montblanc. What’s more, it’s texture was made through an ancestral technique called gratté-boisé and it comes with a unidirectional bicolor ceramic bezel.

Miles Teller: Montblanc Star Legacy Automatic Chronograph

Being apart of the Top Gun franchise means needing to meet expectations of suaveness and cool. It’s perhaps why Miles Teller opted for this Montblanc watch during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Myers. Made with a blue Sfumato alligator leather strap from the Montblanc Pelletteria in Florence, Italy, it features a silvery-white dial and classic blued leaf-shaped hands.

Will Ferrell: Zenith El Primero Timepiece

On The Tonight Show, Will Ferrell is all about showing up prim and proper even as he continues his comedic antics. On this night in 2019, he showcased his Zenith El Primero timepiece, a watch that embodies the maison’s mission to bring together the knowledge and craftsmanship for the watchmaking of tomorrow.