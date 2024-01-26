Search Our Site

The Celebrity DJs Spinning in Las Vegas During Super Bowl LVIII

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | January 26, 2024 | Feature Parties Events Features Featured Celebrity Entertainment List - Entertainment Music

Here’s who will light up the stage at Las Vegas’ top clubs during Super Bowl weekend. Click the links below to ensure your spot on the dance floor.

omnia.jpg

See Steve Aoki at Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace on Thursday, Feb. 8. PHOTO BY MIKE KIRSCHBAUM

THURSDAY, FEB. 8

FRIDAY, FEB. 9

tiesto.jpg

Tiësto will be in the DJ booth at LIV at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 10. PHOTO BY LFDC Studios

SATURDAY, FEB. 10

DSC01607.jpg

After the winner of Super Bowl LVIII takes home the Vince Lombardi trophy, party with Ludacris at Zouk Nightclub on Sunday, Feb. 11. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

SUNDAY, FEB. 11


Tags: Allison Mitchell

Photography by: