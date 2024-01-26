The Celebrity DJs Spinning in Las Vegas During Super Bowl LVIII

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Feature Parties Events Features Featured Celebrity Entertainment List - Entertainment Music

Here’s who will light up the stage at Las Vegas’ top clubs during Super Bowl weekend. Click the links below to ensure your spot on the dance floor.

See Steve Aoki at Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace on Thursday, Feb. 8. PHOTO BY MIKE KIRSCHBAUM

THURSDAY, FEB. 8

FRIDAY, FEB. 9

Tiësto will be in the DJ booth at LIV at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 10. PHOTO BY LFDC Studios

SATURDAY, FEB. 10

After the winner of Super Bowl LVIII takes home the Vince Lombardi trophy, party with Ludacris at Zouk Nightclub on Sunday, Feb. 11. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

SUNDAY, FEB. 11