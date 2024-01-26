The Celebrity DJs Spinning in Las Vegas During Super Bowl LVIII

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | January 26, 2024 | Feature Parties Events Features Featured Celebrity Entertainment List - Entertainment Music
Here’s who will light up the stage at Las Vegas’ top clubs during Super Bowl weekend. Click the links below to ensure your spot on the dance floor.
See Steve Aoki at Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace on Thursday, Feb. 8. PHOTO BY MIKE KIRSCHBAUM
THURSDAY, FEB. 8
FRIDAY, FEB. 9
Tiësto will be in the DJ booth at LIV at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 10. PHOTO BY LFDC Studios
SATURDAY, FEB. 10
After the winner of Super Bowl LVIII takes home the Vince Lombardi trophy, party with Ludacris at Zouk Nightclub on Sunday, Feb. 11. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND
SUNDAY, FEB. 11
