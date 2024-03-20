By Anna Dunn & Allison Mitchell By Anna Dunn & Allison Mitchell | | Food & Drink People Lifestyle Feature Lifestyle Feature People Feature Food and Drink Feature Features Drink Featured Food & Drink Feature Celebrity Food & Drink List - Restaurants Restaurants Eat Cocktails New Restaurants Hotel Resto Date Place Bar Bites Hotel Amenities Hotel

From France to Italy to Greece, celebrity chefs are taking Las Vegas diners around the world at these buzzing new restaurants. The beautiful dining room at Mother Wolf at Fontainebleau Las Vegas; PHOTO BY ERIC WOLFINGER

THE CONCEPT Two-time James Beard-nominated chef Evan Funke is an icon in the Los Angeles dining scene for his authentic take on pasta, which shines at hot spots Felix Trattoria, Funke and Mother Wolf. In December, Funke debuted the Las Vegas outpost of Mother Wolf at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, his ode to the great city of Rome and its mythical origin story of Remus, Romulus and the Lupa Capitolina.

Chef Evan Funke; PHOTO BY ERIC WOLFINGER



THE VIBE Tucked off the casino floor, Mother Wolf shows off its Roman influence throughout its sprawling bar and dining space. Arched windows, glowing chandeliers and mirrored columns give way to upholstered booths and intimate dining moments within tucked alcoves. A showcase kitchen allows diners to see Funke’s signature paper-thin pizzas enter the wood-fired oven and bountiful plates of pasta being crafted with the precision of an artist at work.

The fettuccine with cultured butter, prosciutto di parma and white truffles is exclusive to Mother Wolf Las Vegas. PHOTO BY ERIC WOLFINGER



THE MUST-TRIES Start your meal with the squash blossoms, stuffed with ricotta romana and Parmigiano Reggiano, and Funke’s signature focaccia that’s light and airy with sea salt, extra virgin olive oil, and origano selvatico. Roman-style pizza is a must, and the Diavola packs a flavorful punch with fior di latte mozzarella, Pomodoro sauce, pepperoni, basil, peperoncino and Olio Santo extra virgin olive oil. Pair those plates with any of Funke’s classic Roman pasta—from carbonara to all’Amatriciana. Don’t miss pastry chef Shannon Swindle’s decadent chocolate budino for a sweet finish.

INSIDER TIP The burrata e caviale and fettuccine with truffles are found exclusively at Mother Wolf Las Vegas.

BOOK IT 702.678.9170, motherwolflv.com

Parts and Labor Design gave Orla its good looks; PHOTO BY ANTHONY MAIR



THE CONCEPT Orla, which highlights beautifully executed, flavorful Greek dishes meant to be shared, is a nod to James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Mina’s upbringing. “This concept is really what I grew up with, the flavors I grew up with that molded me as a chef and pushed me into creating bold food,” he shares. Th e Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino hot spot opened in January, offering an authentic taste of the Mediterranean’s lively markets and bazaars.

Chef Michael Mina; PHOTO COURTESY OF MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL



THE VIBE New York-based Parts and Labor Design is behind the restaurant’s earthy yet chic ambiance. Th e space features tile mosaics, marble and dark wood accents, and calming earth-toned textiles and furnishings. Request to be seated under one of two large, focal-point olive trees in the center of the dining room, underneath stunning vaulted ceilings and woven chandeliers, for a prime vantage point.

THE MUST-TRIES Don’t skip the pickle and bread service for a flavor-forward welcome. Th en choose from a selection of hot and cold mezze, grains and pasta, and the star of the show: fresh fish (za’atar-cured wild king salmon and salt-baked sea bream are standouts). A kebab platter rounds out the meal, and be sure to address your sweet tooth with the Greek frozen yogurt sundae cart or rice pudding. For a fun drink presentation, sip on the refreshing Rio Spritz (Aperol, elderflower, passion fruit, prosecco and Fever-Tree soda).

INSIDER TIP Orla’s impressive wine list has over 1,600 bottles featuring wineries from Lebanon, Santorini, Croatia, Sicily and Corsica, among other Mediterranean locales, and includes vintages dating back to the 1940s.

BOOK IT 702.632.9400, michaelmina.net/restaurants/orla-las-vegas/

The ribeye piquant with spicy and sweet glaze, chile butter and twice-cooked french fries at Brasserie B by Bobby Flay; PHOTO COURTESY OF CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT

THE CONCEPT Tucked just around the corner from Amalfi by Bobby Flay at Caesars Palace, Brasserie B by Bobby Flay is the celebrated chef ’s love letter to France. Daily brunch and dinner highlight Flay’s French-inspired favorites in a 175-seat dining room complemented by a 20-seat weathered marble bar.

Chef Bobby Flay; PHOTO COURTESY OF CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT



THE VIBE Flay tapped Olivia Jane Design to transport guests to a brasserie in Paris from the moment they arrive. An illuminated facade channels a traditional Parisian storefront with decadent burgundy plaster. Inside, glass-blown chandeliers, cane-backed cafe chairs, sumptuous booths, and handmade subway tile make the restaurant feel like it’s been there for years. Folding bistro-style doors also allow you to enjoy private dining set against a glowing wine display and an eye-catching painted ceiling.

THE MUST-TRIES “Designed with Parisian brasseries in mind, the cuisine will appear to hit many French classics with tons of the impactful, bold flavors I’ve become known for,” shares Flay. Don’t miss proteins paired with twice-cooked housemade French fries at dinner, including the ribeye piquant aves frites (steak with a sweet glaze and chile butter). Daily brunch, which runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., is highlighted by eggs served in a variety of ways—Flay recommends the Eggs Royale, his take on eggs Benedict with smoked salmon and lemon chive hollandaise—and we’re partial to the hot homemade potato chips with Roquefort blue cheese dipping sauce.

INSIDER TIP Flay’s favorite cocktail at Brasserie B is the New York Sour made with Old Forester 86, lemon and Beaujolais.

BOOK IT 866.227.5938, caesars.com/caesars-palace/restaurants/brasserie-b