At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

I AGREE
    

Parties

See More
Read More

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
Read More

December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
Read More

November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

People

See More
Read More

December 2, 2020

Rose Colored Glasses: SAINt JHN Is 2020's Breakout Music Star
Read More

December 2, 2020

The Art Issue: 5 Top Artists Reveal Exclusive Works Inspired by 2020
Read More

November 25, 2020

Hollywood Tattoo Artist Dr. Woo on Inking Celebrities and Launching Skincare Line

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

December 14, 2020

Gifting The Guy Who Has Everything
Read More

December 11, 2020

The Art of the Bar Cart
Read More

December 7, 2020

Modern Man's Guide To Whiskey

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

November 11, 2020

The Real Deal: 9 Most Jaw-Dropping Homes To Hit The Market Across The Country
Read More

October 30, 2020

8 Splashy Accessories To Brighten Up Your Tabletop
Read More

October 26, 2020

Carnegie Heights is a Luxury Living Community at its Best

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

December 16, 2020

Leaving Your Happy Nest: Evolving to Organic Cosmetics.
Read More

December 14, 2020

Paul Newman, Steve McQueen's Watches Set Sales Records at Auction
Read More

December 14, 2020

On The Nose: This Bespoke Fragrance Line Is Next Level Luxury
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Out Of Office: A Dreamy, Private Paradise Awaits At Cayo Espanto, Belize

Ela Sathern | December 16, 2020 | Lifestyle

Take your COVID social bubble on an unforgettable retreat to a private island engulfed in the Caribbean waters at Cayo Espanto, Belize. Cayo Espanto Belize

With six private oceanfront villas—each featuring private pools and piers—and one overwater bungalow to choose from, you can plan a secluded escape for two to up to a group of 18 with a full-island rental at Cayo Espanto, located 3 miles off the coast of San Pedro, Belize. The island caters to each guest’s needs, starting with a concierge greeting you with a private 15-minute boat ride from San Pedro directly to your villa. Meals are curated by your personal chef, with favorites served either in your home, on your dock or at your beach area. Thanks to the resort’s yacht and helicopter launch pad, custom excursions including scuba diving, fishing, mainland adventure tours and luxury yacht tours are enjoyed with ease. Or simply relax beachfront and rejuvenate with spa treatments on your private oasis, including massages, facials and spa therapies.Room A7 Belize high res

Enjoy serenity in your own private villa surrounded by natural beauty on the island of Cayo Espanto in Belize.

“We are thrilled to once again welcome travelers to our intimate island paradise,” says general manager David Benzaquen. “Our health and safety protocols allow us to offer the same grandeur experience our resort has earned the reputation of providing while simultaneously ensuring the safest option in paradise for every guest.” One-bedroom villas from $1,695 per night, two-bedroom villas from $2,495 per night, full-island rental from $14,995 per night,

On the House

Get inspired for a trip to paradise with a taste of one of Cayo Espanto’s signature cocktails. Simply mix all the ingredients in a blender until smooth and frozen, and cheers!

Espanto Wave

1 oz. Captain Morgan rum

½ oz. blue curacao liqueur

1∕3 oz. amaretto

½ oz. triple sec

1 oz. pineapple juice

1 oz. lime juice

1 Tbsp. sugar

Ice cubes

Tags: vacation island

Photography by: Courtesy of Cayo Espanto, A Private Island

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: