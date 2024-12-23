Caspian's Cocktails & Caviar Electrifies Caesars Palace With Live Music And Opulence

Food & Drink, Feature,

On Dec. 20, Caesars Palace welcomed its newest alluring concept, Caspian’s Cocktails & Caviar.

The caviar bar and live music speakeasy from Clique Hospitality taps into the spirit of rock ‘n’ roll with a lively atmosphere, bold menu, European interior design and regular live music. Expanding the dining and nightlife purveyor’s robust roster, Caspian’s joins a portfolio that includes Mijo Modern Mexican, Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca, Rouge Room at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa, Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge at Resorts World Las Vegas, Clique Bar & Lounge at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and many more.

Located on the main casino floor of Caesars Palace, Caspian’s Cocktails & Caviar is made up of an 1,100-square-foot caviar bar that taps into Parisian influences through onyx and pearl accents. Meanwhile, the 2,300-square-foot music lounge sprawls beneath a chandelier that casts rays of gold and sea-inspired tones. Celano Design Studio Co. cements the Art Deco design with oversized couches and golden accents.

Caspian’s food menu practically comes straight from a rockstar’s dressing room rider. Showcasing an array of delectable caviar bites, guests can enjoy an elevated chips and dip, which pairs Kaluga caviar with house-made French onion dip, chives and Pringles. Other creations include the crispy potato latkes with whipped crème fraîche and caviar and the caviar waffles topped with chives, crème fraîche and sturgeon caviar.

To complement, Caspian’s offers rock-inspired cocktails that satisfy both traditional and adventurous drinkers. The Dirty Martini teams Belvedere vodka with green olives (which can be upgraded to caviar-stuffed olives) and the Caspian Negroni shakes up Monkey 47 gin, Campari and sweet vermouth, while “Fig”ure of Your Imagination blends Maker’s Mark bourbon, Cointreau, fig jam, honey and lemon.

The cocktail lounge at Caspian’s is open daily from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., with the kitchen closing at 10 p.m. For those seeking the full experience, make plans for sometime between Tuesday and Saturday when the speakeasy is open. Live music happens each night, with karaoke on Thursdays and a live band.

Riding the wave of its exciting opening, Caspian’s will throw a lavish New Year’s Eve party. Guests will get to dance the night away to live performances by Indie Florentino, alongside enjoying specials like the Electric Apple cocktail (vodka, Midori, fresh green apple juice, lime, citrus tonic, honey); Maine lobster rolls with Maine lobster salad, caviar and lemon on a buttery brioche and more. Tickets are now available.

Caspian’s Cocktails & Caviar is located at 3570 S Las Vegas Blvd 89109.

