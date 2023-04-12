The New Five-Star Casa Polanco Property Levels Up A Mexico City Getaway

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Lifestyle

Book your next getaway in Mexico City, where the country’s capital is now home to the five-star Casa Polanco.

A look inside a premium park-view suite at Casa Polanco

While travelers often associate Mexico with the fiesta-filled beach cities of Cancun, Cabo San Lucas and Tulum, the vibrant country also offers landmarks rich in history and culture. Mexico City brings those elements and more to the forefront, and planning a trip to the country’s capital—its largest city—is made all the more luxurious at the new Casa Polanco.

Opened in May 2022, the historic five-star property once housed some of Mexico’s most lauded aristocratic families and was recently renovated for commercial use by Hamak Hotels, joining The Leading Hotels of the World. The 19-suite mansion, tucked in the tony Polanco neighborhood, charms with exquisite wrought-iron gates, verdant marble, intricate white alabaster ceilings, and retro furnishings sourced by mother-daughter duo Monica Romo and Monica Novelo. Designed by architect Claudio Gantuz, the residence pays homage to its 1940s roots through its design, while its amenities acknowledge its bright future.

The front entrance at Casa Polanco

Step through the front doors to be welcomed with cocktails in the library, or enjoy happy hour featuring small bites in the bright and airy breakfast room. Trees sprout in the lush space, and artist Lucía Prudencio López was recently commissioned to paint its walls with blooming depictions of wildflowers. Unwind with yoga or meditation at the hotel’s rooftop terrace, where a well-equipped gym awaits, or enjoy a therapeutic massage in the spa room. All 19 suites within the home offer unique accommodations but are punctuated with sprawling beds, spa-inspired bathrooms and views of the garden or nearby Lincoln Park.





Off-property, the Polanco neighborhood offers walkable dining options from the hotel—don’t miss Blanco Castelar, Mandolina or Ticuchi—plus, plenty of designer shopping, including Gucci, Dior and Louis Vuitton. Art museums are also aplenty in Mexico City, from the Museo de Arte Moderno to the Museo Nacional de Antropología, the largest and most-visited museum in all of Mexico. Meanwhile, in nearby Zócalo, the Mexico City Metropolitan Cathedral stands as the largest and oldest cathedral in the Americas, and is a must-see for visitors of all backgrounds for its sheer architectural wonder.

Guests can cozy up with a book in the library.

When your day of exploration comes to an end, rest assured that your sweet dreams will take place in the safety and splendor of Casa Polanco, where its hospitable staff are ready to make all of your wanderlust dreams come true. Vamos!