This One-Night-Only Culinary Collab at Wynn Las Vegas Will Have Taste Buds Rejoicing

By Anna Dunn

Two world-class chefs team up on March 14 to delightfully combine coastal Mexican with creative Peruvian cuisine at the ever-chic Casa Playa.

Casa Playa's delicious cuisine; PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

The dining room at Casa Playa at Wynn Las Vegas; PHOTO BY DOUGLAS FRIEDMAN



Good news for foodies: Executive chef Sarah Thompson of Wynn Las Vegas’ popular coastal Mexican restaurant Casa Playa is teaming up with another powerhouse chef, Valerie Chang Cumpa of Miami’s Peruvian hot spot Maty’s, on Thursday, March 14. Not-so-good news for foodies: This exclusive collaboration is popping up for one night only, with reservations available from 5 to 10 p.m.

The talented duo is poised to combine traditional yet innovative Mexican and Peruvian flavors in this bold pop-up, serving an a la carte menu of favorites from both spots—fusing a bit of Miami with Las Vegas, and Peru with Mexico.

Casa Playa executive chef Sarah Thompson; PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND



Chef Valerie Chang Cumpa; PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND



Chang Cumpa opened Maty’s last year and has been recognized for her culinary prowess through multiple accolades, including a Young Gun nomination from Eater and a James Beard Award semifinalist recognition for Itamae in Miami. She’s also been named one of Food & Wine magazine’s Best New Chefs of 2023, and ranked on The New York Times’ 50 Best and Bon Appétit’s Top 24 Restaurants of 2023 lists. Thompson, who began her culinary career at the highly lauded Cosme in New York City under notable chefs Enrique Olvera and Daniela Soto-Innes, is consistently considered one of the preeminent chefs in Mexican cuisine in the country for her innovative approach and respect for tradition.

The exclusive evening will blend into the late-night place to see and be seen as a live DJ infuses the Casa Playa space with feel-good beats.

Reservations can be secured via the Casa Playa website.