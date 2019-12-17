Cartier's Chic Fragrance Accessory Is The Most Elegant Essential

Phebe Wahl | April 14, 2021 | Style & Beauty Migration

A master at elevating everyday essentials to sublime sophistication, Cartier unveils the fragrance must-have you never knew you needed—until now.









Since its founding in 1847, Cartier has reimagined requisite items in the most luxurious of ways. “We do not just offer high-end, luxury jewelry,” Jacques Cartier famously said. “We are equally qualified to embellish a woman’s neckline with a dazzling necklace as we are to fill her bag with a compact, a mirror, a small comb and even visiting cards, all distinguished by the same originality and art.”

The “jeweler of kings and the king of jewelers” transformed watches into horological superstars so iconic they only need one name (Santos, Pasha, Tank). Now, the storied Parisian house is turning its attention to fragrance with its ever-expanding portfolio of sophisticated scents—so a chic collection of accompanying objets was naturally to follow.

Riffing off the grand tradition of vanity cases, Cartier Les Nécessaires à Parfum offers an on-the-go gesture—currently available in Golden, Silvery and Blue Dots—that is as sophisticated as the carefully crafted perfume bottles of the collection. Each ultrathin, special case allows you to carry the maison’s fragrances in the form of 30-milliliter refillable glass capsules that you can continually rotate with the house’s fragrances.

And for those looking to truly make their mark, the case can also be personalized with a hot-stamping technique. Sure sounds like a necessary way to elevate a signature scent to us.