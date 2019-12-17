At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
Read More

December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
Read More

November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

Read More

April 14, 2021

Weekly Recipe: Chocolate Hummus by Chef Loay Alhindi
Read More

April 14, 2021

Giada De Laurentiis' Latest Cookbook Makes Salad Simple
Read More

April 14, 2021

Check Out Bowmore's Limited Release Timeless Series

Read More

April 14, 2021

7 Interior Design Podcasts to Inspire Creativity in Your Home
Read More

April 14, 2021

The New Ravenna X Gracie Collab Makes A Splash
Read More

April 8, 2021

8 Interior Design Books to Inspire Your Dream Home

Read More

April 15, 2021

See Celine 10's Youthful Chic Ready-to-Wear Winter 2021 Collection
Read More

April 15, 2021

5 Sustainable Fashion Brands We're Loving Right Now
Read More

April 14, 2021

Zoom Fatigue? Get Your Glow Back With Potenza's New Skin-Tightening Treatment
Cartier's Chic Fragrance Accessory Is The Most Elegant Essential

Phebe Wahl | April 14, 2021 | Style & Beauty Migration

A master at elevating everyday essentials to sublime sophistication, Cartier unveils the fragrance must-have you never knew you needed—until now.


PHOTOS COURTESY OF BRAND

Since its founding in 1847, Cartier has reimagined requisite items in the most luxurious of ways. “We do not just offer high-end, luxury jewelry,” Jacques Cartier famously said. “We are equally qualified to embellish a woman’s neckline with a dazzling necklace as we are to fill her bag with a compact, a mirror, a small comb and even visiting cards, all distinguished by the same originality and art.”

The “jeweler of kings and the king of jewelers” transformed watches into horological superstars so iconic they only need one name (Santos, Pasha, Tank). Now, the storied Parisian house is turning its attention to fragrance with its ever-expanding portfolio of sophisticated scents—so a chic collection of accompanying objets was naturally to follow.

Riffing off the grand tradition of vanity cases, Cartier Les Nécessaires à Parfum offers an on-the-go gesture—currently available in Golden, Silvery and Blue Dots—that is as sophisticated as the carefully crafted perfume bottles of the collection. Each ultrathin, special case allows you to carry the maison’s fragrances in the form of 30-milliliter refillable glass capsules that you can continually rotate with the house’s fragrances.

And for those looking to truly make their mark, the case can also be personalized with a hot-stamping technique. Sure sounds like a necessary way to elevate a signature scent to us.

Tags: cartier perfumes fashion designers custom designs

Photography by: PHOTOS COURTESY OF BRAND

