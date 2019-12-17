Carnegie Heights | October 26, 2020 | Home & Real Estate Sponsored Post

Retirees have options in Nevada when it comes to choosing a place to live their best golden years.

But few communities have the impeccable pedigree that the recently opened Carnegie Heights in sunny Henderson has. By all accounts, it’s a full-service resort doubling as a senior-living community.

This elegant, energetic independent living community is for adults 55 and older. The stunning, pet-welcoming community has become a premier destination for active seniors interested in resort living.

Carnegie Heights is a luxurious living community at its best.It has exceptional chefs who prepare delicious cuisine instead of predictable meals. It has more than just fitness classes. Carnegie Heights has yoga and Pilates sessions, athletic classes for all fitness levels, a sapphire-blue swimming pool, a gorgeous, oversized spa and pickleball courts. It has an outdoor grilling station and full-service sports bar as well. Carnegie Heights doesn’t just screen movies in a recreation room. It has a state-of-the-art movie center on premises and runs new releases frequently.

One of Carnegie Heights’ most unique services is its 24-hour maintenance department. If something should go wrong (which doesn’t happen often), your need doesn’t wait until someone can be phoned and dispatched in the morning. Maintenance will send someone along promptly, when it’s necessary for the resident.

In keeping with its resort-like atmosphere, Carnegie Heights features a full-service salon for hair cuts, colorings, styling, manicures and pedicures. It also includes hobby and art centers, and a much beloved dog park. Residents gush about the well-maintained dog park and its ability to service pets as well as function as a meeting place for making new friends with mutual interests (dogs!). There is also on-site storage for those downsizing but not wishing to let go of all their possessions, and a caring and compassionate staff is available to help meet every possible need.

“People tell us all the time that we have thought of everything, and that’s a great compliment,” said Valerie Berroud, the community relations manager for Carnegie Heights. “We like to think of this as more than a place to call home. We think of Carnegie Heights as a vibrant and inclusive place where residents can thrive in mind, body, and spirit.”

The new luxury apartment community is located in temperate Henderson, which boasts terrific weather year-round. It’s close by the Green Valley Ranch Hotel & Casino, and is convenient to The District, a posh and popular shopping center. With immaculate grounds and stylish décor, Carnegie Heights promises a rich community of activities and amenities to enhance residents’ life every day.

To keep with Covid-19 mandates, tours are offered by appointment only. Please contact Valerie Berroud at 702.476.1501 or send her an email at Valerie.Berroud@bwliving.com