At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

I AGREE
    

Parties

See More
Read More

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
Read More

December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
Read More

November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

People

See More
Read More

October 22, 2020

How Elizabeth Debicki Surrendered to 2020 and Prepared to Play Princess Diana
Read More

October 22, 2020

19 Philanthropic Families Who Are Investing in a Better Future
Read More

October 11, 2020

Modern Men of Las Vegas

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

October 19, 2020

Garden Of Flavor's Lisa Reed Talks Gardening, Superfoods And Beauty Elixirs
Read More

October 7, 2020

Clase Azul Releases A Tequila Inspired By The Day of the Dead
Read More

September 2, 2020

Cincoro Tequila Masters Craft And Flavor

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

October 26, 2020

Carnegie Heights is a Luxury Living Community at its Best
Read More

October 6, 2020

5 Furniture Standouts From Mitchel Gold + Bob Williams' New Collection
Read More

September 30, 2020

The Most Affordable Las Vegas Boulevard Address

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

October 16, 2020

Longines Takes Cues From Aviation Icons For Its Latest Watch Collection
Read More

October 13, 2020

8 Outdoorsy Men's Ensembles Fitting For Fall
Read More

October 9, 2020

Introducing Rolex's New Oyster Perpetual Watch Line
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Carnegie Heights is a Luxury Living Community at its Best

Carnegie Heights | October 26, 2020 | Home & Real Estate Sponsored Post

Retirees have options in Nevada when it comes to choosing a place to live their best golden years.

Gastro_Pub_091919.jpg

But few communities have the impeccable pedigree that the recently opened Carnegie Heights in sunny Henderson has. By all accounts, it’s a full-service resort doubling as a senior-living community.

This elegant, energetic independent living community is for adults 55 and older. The stunning, pet-welcoming community has become a premier destination for active seniors interested in resort living.

Carnegie Heights is a luxurious living community at its best.It has exceptional chefs who prepare delicious cuisine instead of predictable meals. It has more than just fitness classes. Carnegie Heights has yoga and Pilates sessions, athletic classes for all fitness levels, a sapphire-blue swimming pool, a gorgeous, oversized spa and pickleball courts. It has an outdoor grilling station and full-service sports bar as well. Carnegie Heights doesn’t just screen movies in a recreation room. It has a state-of-the-art movie center on premises and runs new releases frequently.

One of Carnegie Heights’ most unique services is its 24-hour maintenance department. If something should go wrong (which doesn’t happen often), your need doesn’t wait until someone can be phoned and dispatched in the morning. Maintenance will send someone along promptly, when it’s necessary for the resident.

In keeping with its resort-like atmosphere, Carnegie Heights features a full-service salon for hair cuts, colorings, styling, manicures and pedicures. It also includes hobby and art centers, and a much beloved dog park. Residents gush about the well-maintained dog park and its ability to service pets as well as function as a meeting place for making new friends with mutual interests (dogs!). There is also on-site storage for those downsizing but not wishing to let go of all their possessions, and a caring and compassionate staff is available to help meet every possible need.

unnamed-1-0001.jpg

“People tell us all the time that we have thought of everything, and that’s a great compliment,” said Valerie Berroud, the community relations manager for Carnegie Heights. “We like to think of this as more than a place to call home. We think of Carnegie Heights as a vibrant and inclusive place where residents can thrive in mind, body, and spirit.”

The new luxury apartment community is located in temperate Henderson, which boasts terrific weather year-round. It’s close by the Green Valley Ranch Hotel & Casino, and is convenient to The District, a posh and popular shopping center. With immaculate grounds and stylish décor, Carnegie Heights promises a rich community of activities and amenities to enhance residents’ life every day.

To keep with Covid-19 mandates, tours are offered by appointment only. Please contact Valerie Berroud at 702.476.1501 or send her an email at Valerie.Berroud@bwliving.com


Tags: homes las vegas luxury luxury lifestyle

Photography by: Jason Myhre

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: