By: Michael Tommasiello | May 21, 2021 | Style & Beauty

There's nothing people love more than learning about their astrological sign. Whether you’re a rising capricorn moon or a gemini, knowing your birth chart has become part of our everyday vernacular--so much so that tech-focused beauty brand Il Makiage wants to help you show it off with a star-sign palette.

The Celestial Collection was created in partnership with prominent beauty YouTuber and new mom Carli Bybel and brings to life some truly out of this world products. The constellation-inspired collection includes a Moonstruck face palette, two Moonstruck lipsticks via a re-release of Bybel’s previously sold-out Libra and Taurus shades, two waterproof lip liners, and two limited-edition brushes. The tones are mostly muted nudes with a pop of “power pink,” and Bybel had her hand in every aspect from concept to completion.

We were able to chat with Bybel about the Celestial Collection, now available on Il Makiage’s website, to find out which pieces are her favorite and why this palette is a dream come true. We even got some tips for best application.

How has your relationship with Il Makiage evolved since its launch a few years ago?

I have been a fan of Il Makiage for years now, so partnering with them has been a dream. Our first collaboration kicked off with a pop up in Soho, and from the beginning it has been a great relationship. At the time of the first collab in 2019, I was having a major “lip” moment (I think I had 600 lipsticks), so creating a lip-centric capsule made sense. That collection was also galaxy themed and included three ultra-matte lipsticks, three lip liners and three high-shine lip glosses. It sold out super quick, which showed me that a partnership was meant to be and something that my followers wanted.

This time, we wanted to extend the line and create something that I’d personally been looking for before but never able to find--a palette that combines both baked and pressed products, while bringing back everyone’s favorite shade of lipstick and liner from the previous collection.

Why Il Makiage?

Il Makiage is one of my favorite brands. I am really hands-on with my collaborations, so it’s important to me to work with brands that respect that and also have the same high standards I do. Quality and ingredients are a major priority. A lot of the products in my collection were made in Italy and use ingredients like jojoba oil and mango butter, which give a really beautiful, smooth finish, but deliver amazing skincare benefits

What do you hope people will take away from this palette?

I hope that, if anything, people have fun using this palette. I designed the Moonstruck Palette for people to be expressive, imaginative and glamorous. This palette combines all of my favorites into one--incorporating both baked and pressed bronzers and highlighters; which, when used together results in an almost airbrushed effect. I think a combination of baked and pressed is the perfect face routine, and the Moonstruck Pallet includes both!

What are some tips for the best way to use this palette?

The mineral baked and pressed powder highlighter are both great for creating dimension and angles on the face, especially when used in combination with the mineral baked bronzer. Add a dab of the silky-soft pressed blush and, together, this contour palette, which comes in three different shades, gives a gorgeous pearlescent finish. For the complete look, the Moonstruck lipstick and liners add the perfect finish for my favorite go-to shades.

What's your favorite piece from the palette?

I love a natural lip, so you will see the relaunch of two of my favorite shades within the collection, which my followers have been requesting me to bring back since the last collection sold out. I’ve also always wanted to create a palette that combines baked and pressed products, since that’s how I do my own make-up.

Learn more about the Celestial Palette at IlMakiage.com and follow Bybel on YouTube.