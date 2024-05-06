Cardi B 'Shut Down' The 2024 Met Gala Carpet In Show-Stopping Black Gown

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | People, Style & Beauty,

Hit-making rapper Cardi B always causes a scene when she hits the Met Gala, and her black-widow look at this year’s event was nothing short of awe-inspiring.

“This is the way you shut down a Met Gala carpet for sure,” La La Anthony said when the MC stood with her gown fully expressed on the runway.

Rather than a dramatic train that covered the full length of the steps, the “WAP” artist came dressed in an incredible gown that unfurled in all directions until it took up the entire walkway.

The performer stood tall in the middle of it all, her hair wrapped in a black head dress that stood tall and proud, adding another foot or so to her statuesque silhouette.

She finished her stunning look with green nails and green and silver jewelry.

The theme of the evening was “Garden of Time,” inspired by the Met’s latest exhibit “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” It was a night of exciting and ambitious looks, but this was certainly a big show stopper.