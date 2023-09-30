How Cannes Became The Glamorous Light Of The Film World

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Culture

The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most prestigious film fests in the world, but how did it come to be?

Cannes: A Glamour Story, a feature on M/Lux, explores the festival's origins, its importance in the world of film, and how the annual celebration became entrenched in popular culture.

Watch the full documentary on M/Lux: