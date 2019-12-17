At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

See More
December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

See More
March 30, 2021

Elevating the Standard of Luxury Real Estate
March 18, 2021

Fewocious' New Frontier: How Teen Artist Is Leading an NFT Renaissance
March 17, 2021

Golf Pro Dustin Johnson On Family, Focus And The Future

See More
March 30, 2021

Carbone's Famous Pasta Sauces Now Sold Online and in Stores
March 29, 2021

18 of the Best Bakeries Across America
March 29, 2021

The 7 Best Bakeries in Las Vegas

See More
March 30, 2021

Elevating the Standard of Luxury Real Estate
March 26, 2021

DeMarcus Cousins Nets $7.5 Million for Las Vegas Mega-Mansion
March 25, 2021

Lighting Designer Ted Bradley's Brilliant Work

See More
March 31, 2021

First Class Finish: TUMI and McLaren Unveil Luggage Capsule Collab
March 30, 2021

5 Must-Have Jewelry Books To Make Your Library Shine
March 29, 2021

Celeb Nail Artist Naomi Yasuda Shares Her Fave Colors and Trends for Spring 2021
"E-Commerce Needs Innovation to Woo and Retain Customers," says Camilo Doumat

By Karishhma Ashwin Mago | March 31, 2021 |

Born in Venezuela, Camilo Doumat has loved computers for as long as he can remember. This led to an entrepreneurial desire of being his own boss and making his living with his laptop.

Camilo_Doumat_Vegas_Mag.jpeg

With online sales of over 7 million dollars in just 14 months from starting his own brands on Shopify, Camilo has excelled at his dream of running a successful e-commerce business. At 16, Camilo was selling phones online. This experience, combined with a love of computers, showed him the path to financial freedom by working from anywhere in the world. 7 days after launching his first online store, Camilo had made $50,000 in sales, and he promptly ended his stint as an Uber driver. Now, he sees sales upwards of $100,000 a day and has even made 1.3 million dollars in one month.

An avid fan of exotic cars, Camilo set a goal of owning a Lamborghini by the age of 30. He is 25 now and he already owns two of them. These goals brought Camilo from Venezuela to the United States, where he felt that he would have a better chance of achieving them. Today, he is lauded in the world of e-commerce and will be speaking at the January 2021 Mastermind Project.  Camilo has come a long way from being a kidnapping victim to becoming an online sales mogul, and he has some tips for aspiring e-commerce entrepreneurs. Those sales did not fall into his lap for Camilo, who considers himself an expert in creating, promoting and growing his brands. He calls entrepreneurship a “dangerous weapon” and is not shy to warn people that one of its biggest challenges are the risks you must take and the long stretches where you will not earn even a penny from your business. Yet high risk can yield high rewards, and 18-hour days have more than paid off for this ambitious young man.

Camilo also credits his success to a winning mentality, focus, consistency and perseverance. By embracing these 5 elements, putting forth tremendous effort and overcoming fears, he has surpassed all his previous goals and now enjoys the life he always wanted. Camilo equates success with victory and his phenomenal numbers make him an invaluable source of guidance. Fortunately, Camilo has a passion for sharing his knowledge as well. Not only does he want to teach, but he also wants to help others change their lives as he did. When this guru offers advice, you will do yourself a favor by listening.


Tags:

Photography by: Photo courtesy of Camilo Doumat.

