Your Guide To California Wine Country's Latest & Greatest

By Ela Sathern | Lifestyle

From unique accommodations to delicious cuisine and unparalleled wine tastings, an unforgettable trip awaits. Here, we uncover the hot spots for your next visit to Northern California’s wine country.



Modern farmhouses at Stanly Ranch provide the comforts of home while exploring Napa Valley.

STAY

Found on the southern edge of Napa Valley is the historic Stanly Ranch, where a new, ranch life-inspired luxury resort—Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection—has quickly become the place to stay. On the 712-acre working ranch, guest rooms and suites are designed as singular farmhouses with open layouts, each opening to a private terrace with a cozy fire pit. Guests must head to Bear, Stanly Ranch’s culinary experience with sustainably sourced menus created and prepared through techniques such as grilling and fermenting, alongside more traditional preparations, to enhance the flavor of its handpicked ingredients. In addition, relax and unwind at two mountainview pools surrounded by lavender fields, or head to Halehouse Spa for a deep-release therapeutic session. At the spa, guests can explore their well-being goals fully with targeted mind and body treatments. Stanly Ranch’s wine country living makes it hard to leave. Luckily, this serene location can become a permanent residence—ask about the available twobedroom resort villas or the Vineyard Homes currently being built.

SIP

Napa Valley is filled with rich experiences for wine enthusiasts. Make time for these three familyowned standouts.

At Cliff Lede Vineyards, enjoy an array of tastings, from small-batch private reserve wines to limitededition blends. When touring Cliff Lede in the Stags Leap District, rock around the 60 acres to what the owner calls its Rock Blocks—areas of planting identified with rock songs from his favorite albums, including Abbey Road (The Beatles) and My Generation (The Who). Score a backstage pass to its cool lounge that features rotating art exhibits, such as “White Rabbit” by Grace Slick of Jeff erson Airplane, while sipping on Lede family wines from ’Round About Midnight (Miles Davis) cabernet sauvignon to FEL pinot gris. Or reserve a chair in the tasting room, featuring stunning views of the vineyards, and sample its flagship “Poetry” blend of cabernet sauvignon and merlot.

Sitting in elegance at the historic Heitz Cellar, savor the flavors while learning about the science behind winemaking and the art of blending and tasting. Located at the original St. Helena property purchased in 1961, The Salon is decorated with antiques, chandeliers and paintings and off ers relaxed outdoor seating aside its vineyards. Taste its iconic singlevineyard cabernet sauvignons from its six Napa Valley subappellations: Oakville, Rutherford, St. Helena, Howell Mountain, Oak Knoll District and Calistoga. Whether experiencing a private or group tasting, enjoy the pairing suggestions with cheese and charcuterie from its one-of-a-kind larder.

In 2023, Cakebread Cellars is celebrating 50 years of its vine-to-table experience. From signature Napa Valley chardonnay to classic cabernet sauvignon, guests can choose seated or tour wine tasting or opt for a group atmosphere to make a few friends in the process. Either way, the Rutherford winery delights with delicious tastings and beautiful views.

SHOP

From unique boutiques to chic cafes, Downtown Napa offers something for everyone. Browsing the shelves at Tay & Grace for women’s clothes that capture the Napa Valley lifestyle is a must, plus a stop in The Bennington, where the warm atmosphere makes shopping fun and you’ll be sure to leave with unique gift s, whether it’s a locally made trinket or an artisanal jar of jam. For a shopping pick-me-up, go to Osha Thai, where the bright Thai decor and the smell of the delicious food served (get Lalita’s fried chicken!) are welcoming.

DINE



Dishes on the menu at FARM at Carneros include ingredients from its organic culinary gardens.

For an unforgettable dining experience, visitors must eat at PRESS. Located in the heart of St. Helena, PRESS serves modern California cuisine, and the expertise of its chefs translates through the creative dishes on the menu, each paired with selections from its extensive all-Napa Valley wine list. Under the leadership of Samantha Rudd and chef Philip Tessier, the PRESS culinary team draws inspiration from around the globe while staying rooted in local style and ingredients.

With its warm, inviting atmosphere and thoughtful menu, it’s no wonder Bottega is one of the most popular restaurants in Napa Valley. The Italian-inspired restaurant focuses on fresh, seasonal ingredients from local farms for beautiful dishes bursting with flavor, and its handselected wine list helps elevate every meal.

The menu changes regularly at FARM at Carneros, so there’s always something new and exciting to try. This elevated menu by chef John Carney is based on locally sourced produce, including ingredients from the restaurant’s organic culinary gardens. Don’t forget to pair your experience with specialty cocktails by FARM’s culinary team.