Caitlin Wilson Gives Her Grandmillenial Design Picks

Design industry veteran Caitlin Wilson is known the world over for her rooms full of soft color palettes, gorgeous antiques, and showstopping traditional pieces, all of which come together to make Grandmillenial design dreams come true. Wilson expertly spins the old to become new again, giving life to traditional design in a timeless, approachable way that reads as comfortable rather than frilly. Wilson’s recently released design book, “Return to Pretty: Giving New Life to Traditional Style,” puts her aesthetic on full display, allowing designers and home enthusiasts alike a glimpse into her dreamy, colorful world. Here, Wilson shares some of her favorite selections of the season so you can achieve her signature Grandmillenial style.

Bluestar Range

“This is a favorite in my own kitchen and creates a space that is lovely, rather than industrial.”

Bluestar Range / Pigeon Blue / Price Upon Request / Website

London Fringe Sofa

“This sofa sets the tone as an anchor for the entire room. All you have to do is accessorize from there!”

Caitlin Wilson / Blush / $8,300 / Website

Benjamin Moore Nickel

“A favorite ever since I used this shade to revive outdated cabinets in a project - as shown in my book!”

Benjamin Moore / $59.99 per gallon / Website

Layla Lamp in White

“This porcelain lamp with a subtle trellis detail shines in any space. Be sure to add a pop of color & tradition with our Grace pleated lampshade (as pictured)!”

Caitlin Wilson / $238 / Website

Antoinette Medium Chandelier

“Go ornate with a showstopping chandelier that embodies an undeniably French, Marie Antoinette characteristic.”

Visual Comfort / $8,359 / Website

Olivia Rose Duvet

“This darling pattern features two of my favorite pretty elements: bows and roses.”

Caitlin Wilson / Queen / $298 / Website

Vanilla Glossed Ceramic Vases

“One of my favorite design tricks is to use several types of flowers in cases of different heights, shapes, and sizes. This one comes in small and large.”

Anthropologie / $22-$44 / Website