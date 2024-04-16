Caitlin Clark in Prada, Cameron Brink in Balmain: The Winning Looks Of The 2024 WNBA Draft

People, Style & Beauty,

By: Kat Bein

Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink

Who knew the WNBA draft would be a runway?

The ladies of the 2024 draft stepped out in style, from Cameron Brink in Balmain and Jimmy Choo, to Caitlin Clark in Prada (marking the first time the Italian fashion house has dressed an athlete for the draft across the WNBA and NBA). Clark finished her look with the Carved Chain Stud Earrings, Spear Flex Cuff and Icon Bracelets from John Hardy.

It seems the high-fashion looks are catching headlines as much as the high-profile drafts. Here are some of our favorite fits from the exciting event.

Cameron Brink in a black and white, one-shoulder gown by Balmain with Jimmy Choo shoes.

Aaliyah Edwards in a liquid metal hooded gown by Bronx & Bianco.

a moment for Celeste Taylor's fit at the @WNBA Draft pic.twitter.com/igE57cv5KI — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) April 16, 2024

Paige Bueckers was fitted in full LV to support the 2024 #WNBADraft class last night. pic.twitter.com/VxvjUrZ7iS — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) April 16, 2024

Your 2024 WNBA Draft Class pic.twitter.com/1iXwWHYKSb — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) April 15, 2024