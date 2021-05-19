The 2021 Cadillac Escalade Levels Up The SUV Game This Year

J.P. Anderson | May 19, 2021 | Lifestyle

With high-tech touches and its signature luxurious style, the 2021 Cadillac Escalade cements its status as one of the most exciting SUVs on the market.



The fifth-generation Cadillac Escalade packs serious visual impact.

Cadillac was admittedly late to the SUV game—its 1999 debut of the Escalade was widely seen as the brand’s competitive response to the success of larger vehicles by Lincoln, Range Rover and others. But in the past 20-plus years, the Escalade has evolved from its origins as a dressed-up GMC Yukon Denali into an icon of the vertical with a DNA all its own.



Custom seat perforation and quilting patterns are among the Escalade’s luxe interior options.

Now, with the unveiling of the 2021 Escalade (from $76,195), the vehicle’s fifth generation, Cadillac marries its own embrace of technology with luxuriously comfortable finishes. That means techy touches like a 38-inch curved OLED screen (an industry first); an unsurpassed 19-speaker AKG audio system; and, in the premium luxury, sport and both platinum trim levels, the debut of the brand’s enhanced Super Cruise, complete with lane change on demand.



The roomy interior

All of it is wrapped up in the most lavish of interiors, from handstitched leather and bespoke wood panels to eight color and trim choices, including seat designs with custom perforation and quilting patterns.



A 38-inch curved OLED screen puts comprehensive trip info at your fingertips

“The Cadillac Escalade has defined the full-size luxury segment SUV market since its introduction over 20 years ago,” notes Crystal Windham, the brand’s director of design for interiors, “and continues to embody the spirit of Cadillac: seamless integration of technology and craftsmanship and bold, powerful style and groundbreaking innovation.” The result?



Enhanced Super Cruise allows for truly hands-free driving.

One of the year’s must-have SUVs, and a peerlessly luxurious vehicle that could only come from Cadillac.