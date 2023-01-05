Say Cheers To Quirks at The New Cabinet of Curiosities

By Matt Villano By Matt Villano | | Food & Drink Food and Drink Feature Food & Drink Feature Food & Drink

The wacky new Cabinet of Curiosities serves a lineup of delicious oddities.

Everything old is new again at The Cabinet of Curiosities, a recently opened craft cocktail lounge and speakeasy by immersive masters Imagine Exhibitions, who have produced such experiences as National Geographic’s Rarely Seen photo exhibition and Discovering King Tut’s Tomb at Luxor Hotel & Casino. You’ll find this wild nook on the first floor of the casino soon-to-be- called Horseshoe Las Vegas (a.k.a. Bally’s). Behind the bar, mixologists crank out modern versions of classic drinks—think Old Fashioneds and Corpse Revivers—with a twist. Around the room, artifacts and curios such as bedazzled skulls, taxidermied insects and totems hide in drawers and cupboards, waiting to be discovered by curious guests. History nerds can follow QR codes to read more information about most items.

If you’re feeling like a true Indiana Jones, save time to check out The Lock, a speakeasy with an entirely separate menu hidden in a corner behind an entrance disguised as a vault. You’ll need to solve a puzzle to gain access to the back bar, but once you’re inside, mixologists create Prohibition-era craft cocktails or special drinks based on your favorite flavor profiles and liquor preferences, and even your personality. Quirky never tasted so delicious.