BVLGARI's Serpenti Collection Celebrates 75 Years Of Magical Metamorphosis

The making of the BVLGARI Serpenti Collection

There’s a reason you may have seen so many snakes adorning the necks of Hollywood’s A-list and the new guard of up-and-comers: BVLGARI’s iconic Serpenti collection is having a major moment as the house celebrates its 75th anniversary. The sinuous shape was first seen on watches and jewelry in the 1940s. Through the decades, the motif began appearing on leather goods and has since become a symbol of power and strength for those who wear it.

“For 75 years, BVLGARI has shown its audacious creativity, ingenious craftsmanship and modern spirit through its emblematic Serpenti creations inspired by the jewels of Cleopatra, in a Rome of more than 2,000 years ago. They convey endless tales, artistry and empowerment. It expanded the boundaries of jewelry, reflecting the spirit of confident women and entering the world of art through exciting creative collaborations. It was and is the ultimate BVLGARI icon of endless metamorphosis,” comments Jean-Christophe Babin, CEO of the Bulgari Group.

While 75 years may seem like a long time, the snake has been around for centuries and is particularly seen throughout Greek and Roman mythology. And it’s true the early incarnations of the 1940s displayed some of the most cutting-edge techniques known, and the 1950s really began to show endless creativity by adding ruby, emerald or diamond eyes. By the 1960s, the motif was at the height of creative reinterpretation that still exists today. Indeed, it was during this period that the instantly famous Serpenti secret jewelry watches emerged—complete with a hidden dial protected by the ever-alert snake’s head.

“Reinterpreting the Serpenti sign over and over without changing its identity is an inspiring challenge,” says Lucia Silvestri, BVLGARI’s jewelry creative director. “It is this perfect balance between its heritage and creativity evolution that has made the icon truly timeless and always in step with the times.”

This continual metamorphosis reveals a timeless style as iconic as the talented women who have worn Serpenti through the years. The fact that it was lauded by the inimitable and legendary editor Diana Vreeland and has been seen on everyone from Elizabeth Taylor and Marisa Berenson to Naomi Campbell and Zendaya proves that while the Serpent may shed its skin, it is always reborn.