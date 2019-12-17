Escape To The BVI's Sparkling Hidden Gem Little Dix Bay

J.P. Anderson | December 21, 2020 | Lifestyle

With the reopening of Little Dix Bay—a sparkling gem of the British Virgin Islands—this magical corner of the Caribbean is officially back in business.

Savor stunning views from every suite.

It’s been a roller-coaster five years for Rosewood Little Dix Bay. Battered by Hurricane Irma in 2016, the iconic British Virgin Islands destination closed for four years; underwent a stunning complete renovation and reimagining; and then, after reopening with fanfare in January 2020, had its celebrations cut short by the pandemic, closing less than three months later. Here’s the good news: Dec. 1, the BVI is again open to international visitors—and Dec. 4 so is Little Dix Bay, which is determined to bring that much-needed feeling of paradise back to the region post-pandemic.

Nearby, The Baths National Park beckons with sheltered sea pools set among immense granite boulders.

And paradise it most definitely is. During a blissful long weekend pre-shutdown, I saw for myself what has drawn leisure seekers back to this utopian nook ever since conservationist Laurance Rockefeller established the site as an eco-friendly retreat in 1964. The setting is magnificent: a crescent of pristine sands and sparkling sapphire and azure waters in the wilderness of Virgin Gorda, with 80 chicly appointed cottages and villas (think midcentury modern style with a kiss of island chic) set amid a lush natural landscape that covers 500 acres. At the heart of it all rises the one structure left intact by Irma: the Pavilion, a stunning open-air dining area, the vaulted wooden ceilings of which swoop and soar 40 feet overhead and which is the social center of the property.

The spacious rooms boast midcentury modern style with a kiss of island chic.

Couples treatments are de rigueur at Sense spa.

Once arriving on-site via car or luxury catamaran, leisure options are endless: massages soundtracked by the roar of the ocean at the clifftop Sense spa, private snorkeling trips to out-of-the-way beaches, tennis lessons or pickleball games on eight pristine courts, tastings of some of the region’s premium spirits at the Rum Room and carefree beach days with a personal butler arriving at your palapa with cocktails at the touch of a button. Combined with signature five-star Rosewood service and a laid-back island vibe, the place instantly became one of my all-time favorite Caribbean destinations.

The resort’s idyllic setting between the wilderness of Virgin Gorda and the sea

I’m certainly not alone. “Rosewood Little Dix Bay has always been coveted as a secluded island retreat,” says Andreas Pade, the property’s managing director, adding that strong health protocols will ensure that guests feel that they are in a safe space. “After getting a taste of welcoming guests back to the resort in January, we can’t wait to share with the world this incredible destination. We’re excited to welcome our legacy guests and new guests alike and to share with them the fantastic culinary and wellness experiences we’ve introduced, as well as the natural treasures of our divine location. Having visitors on property adds an enhanced magic to the feeling of Rosewood Little Dix Bay—it brings the resort to life, and we can’t wait to experience that magic once again.” Once you’ve been on this slice of island paradise, you’ll know exactly what he means. Rooms from $1,000 per night

The soaring Pavilion is the bustling social center of the resort