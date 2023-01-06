Buy TikTok Followers: Top 9 Sites in 2023

By Virallift SMM By Virallift SMM | | Lifestyle Sponsored Post

In 2023, one of the most powerful marketing strategies employed by the big advertising companies is called social proof. Simply put, social proof is the human phenomenon of ‘popularity’ (typically measured by the number of followers) and is incredibly important when it comes to selling items or promoting a brand or personality.

Popular things are easier to promote and easier to sell because people like to fit in, and they inherently trust the opinions of large groups. When you understand how important social proofing is, you begin to understand how some content creators become unstoppably successful and build so much momentum.

Getting this momentum started really is the hard part. Every marketer and creator will tell you getting past those first thousand followers is one of the most challenging achievements there is. However, there is a secret that has become a significant part of the general influencer’s marketing strategy: buying followers.

The truth is, there are a ton of different TikTok follower packages that marketers and influencers use to boost their initial engagement rate and kick start real organic growth. People want to follow sites that are proven and have a decent community. People buy TikTok followers in order to more quickly gain real TikTok followers.

In this article, we will briefly go over the very best options you have today for buying followers and helping jumpstart your TikTok fame in 2023.

Top 9 Sites to Buy TikTok Followers (2023 Update)

The following are the best sites to buy followers for your TikTok account.

1. TokMatik

TokMatik is incredibly reliable, efficient, and cost-effective for quickly boosting your social media presence. For just under five dollars, they allow you to get a hundred high-quality followers, and these packages scale up to thousands of followers, all remaining at great prices. You are not often able to get a significant follower boost for the same price as your average latte.

TokMatik has over a thousand returning TikTok users who regularly use their services. We believe this success is primarily due to their quality content and the ease of use they offer.

On top of the great price, you will also get instant delivery when you purchase followers so you will not need to wait days or weeks (as it does with some other services) for your new followers to arrive. This helps you immediately have the social proof in place when possible organic followers show up to your page.

The customer support team at TokMatik is top notch and will ensure that all of your social media services run smoothly and are very responsive if you have not gotten the promised fast delivery. These expert representatives are standing by at all hours. This same level of care that is shown in the way TokMatik handles customer service is also evident in how easy to use the follower purchasing process is.

2. Rushmax

Rushmax has blown away the competition in recent months offering one of the most competitive deals for quickly obtaining high-quality followers. Just like TokMatik, this is a site that helps you get a huge boost in followers for the price of a coffee, with near immediate delivery and a great service support team.

Rushmax was developed and designed by social media industry experts who understood the power of high-quality followers, and the shortcomings of today's current services. It's this experience that has allowed them to quickly make a name for themselves and climb the ladder to be amongst the very best TikTok follower services.

3. Twicsy

Twicsy has been a favorite of many influencers and small businesses for a while now and this is because the packages they offer are comprehensive in terms of follower counts, engagement, and steady growth. These services allow a natural landing strip for companies and personalities that are planning a regular release schedule and want to ensure that their content will be demonstrating the numbers needed to look good in the eyes of viewers. Twicsy is a long-term solution for those who have a plan in place for their social media presence.

Twicsy is not the most affordable site when it comes to the purchasing of TikTok fans, but they do back up the offer with a money-back guarantee should you lose any followers due to site purges. This is part of the trend towards higher-quality results at higher prices, but with a more sustainable growth rate that many in the industry are beginning to prefer.

4. SocialsExplode

SocialsExplode is aptly named and specialized in providing a massive amount of followers for your social media pages at a very low cost. While these are not the most high-quality follower options, they offer you big numbers at discount rates.

SocialsExplode is the best version of their niche - high volume, low cost followers of medium, but passable, quality.

If your project or site needs to show off some big numbers fast, this is the place to go. Showing a large increase in followers is often great for those with immediate needs or who are trying to promote something over the relative short-term.

SocialsExplode offers an easy to use system and is good about responding to any questions or problems. It only takes a few clicks to select the option and payment method you want, checkout is a snap with PayPal and all major credit cards accepted.

5. Likestorm

While Likestorm is best known as a booster for likes on sites like Facebook and Instagram, they have recently made a very successful move into the TikTok space providing a large number of high quality likes on posts for a very fair price. Likestorm has also moved into the follower provider space and has done good things with many decent influencers on the platform.

While Likestorm is young and somewhat new on the TikTok scene, they have already proven themselves a trustworthy company that provides quality services, support, and are on track to be one of the best in the business.

The prices that Likestorm offers for TikTok are not the lowest, but they are competitive for the quality of followers that they give you. The only issue is that Likestorm currently can only provide a limited number of followers on TikTok (just over 1500) so is not an option for massive up-scaling.

6. Greedier Social Media

Greedier Social Media has been around for a good amount of time and has always specialized in helping people grow their active followers on social media through several channels and strategies. One of the most effective tactics that Greedier Social Media offers to real people growing their real accounts, is social media follower purchasing. Greedier Social Media understands that social proof is the most powerful marketing tool you have on social media, and they leverage it very well.

This is more of a high-end service that appeals to large companies looking to boost their marketing efforts, but Greedier Social Media has been known to work with medium sized influencers and unique content creators on occasion. All pricing is done on an account-based basis, and followers will be added naturally over the period of a few weeks. You can contact them to schedule a meeting with a representative.

7. DigicLikes

This site is our seventh choice when it comes to TikTok services that help you to boost the number of followers on your TikTok profile. DigicLikes allows you to quickly and easily purchase TikTok likes and follows from an extensive database they run. On the user end, this system operates much the same as TokMatik or Break, except that these are slightly more expensive per follower, and the options for likes and engagement are a bit more limited across their other services.

With that said, DigicLikes stands out from the pack simply because they have been around longer than most and have not had many issues with causing real people and influencers to have their accounts suppressed due to follower buying -a mistake many low-quality services make. Simply put, this is one of the top brands because you can rely on them to get you followers, safely. This trait is not rare for products on this list, but is rare in the broader industry at large.

8. DYV Viral

DYV Viral has been in the news a few times as the service behind several accounts that were banned as Unilever influencers. However, while this may seem like a strike against them (and it did knock them down a bit on the list), it does stand as a testament to the fact that DYV Viral is likely working with a vast number of influencers currently being paid today. Those few Unilever influencers were definitely not their only clients.

In a direct service comparison, DYV Viral is a low-cost way to boost the visuals around your fan base, and they operate a better quality service than many out there -however, they have had some issues with people losing a portion of these followers due to the deletion of fake accounts by the parent company. That said, DYV Viral has had an excellent track record in recent months and remains a top service for increasing TikTok engagement numbers through follower purchasing.

9. VVVirals

VVVirals got its start as a YouTube boosting company and quickly expanded into a number of other major video platforms. VVVirals has recently started to make inroads with the TikTok videos world and is one of the only companies offering a comprehensive growth boosting service across several video platforms to coincide with each release.

VVVirals services are very particular to a certain type of social media video creator, but that is where VVVirals shines, as a top boosting service for multi-platform independent creators. The only major downside to this structure is that since these boosting packages are larger and span several sites, it can be harder to modulate these services to your unique needs.

Why Buy TikTok Followers?

We have alluded to why you may want to buy TikTok followers, but it is worth simply spelling it out while we have everyone here. Simply put, humans are social creatures and we tend to want to do the same things that other humans do, and we assume that things that are popular must be the best. This is an ancient survival mechanism, but today it is what helps to fuel phenomena like celebrity.

So, with social proofing, your sure will look more attractive to people and thus will help to increase the number of people who will choose to follow you and view your content. You can think of it as getting the ball rolling, helping you to build momentum so that your site can begin to grow naturally. Otherwise, it is very easy to simply get lost in all the noise online today.

Understanding Social Proof

In marketing, they take advantage of this social phenomenon within humans in a method called social proofing. With social proofing, marketers convince people to buy products or join groups by showing them that other people like that same thing.

For example, next time you look at an advertisement for some vacation spot and the picture shows happy smiling people enjoying that location, that is social proof. You are shown an image of happy people and you are led to assume you will be happy too if you do that same thing. Celebrity endorsements and user testimonials are other examples of this. The term of social proof itself goes back to 1984 by author Robert Cialdini in his book Influence.

Ready to Buy TikTok Followers?

Now that you have seen the best sites for quickly enhancing your social media growth, you should understand the many available options. It has ever been easier to buy TikTok followers and to give your TikTok username immediate social clout, jumpstarting the growth of real followers.

Many of these services also allow you to buy TikTok views or followers for a number of other social media platforms (like Instagram followers). This is all a standard part of social media marketing these days.

So are you ready to take your follower count to the next level in 2023?