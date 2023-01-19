Buy Taylor Swift And Harry Styles' Signed Guitars, Olivia Rodrigo's Clothes And More In Grammy Charity Auction

By: Shreya Chari By: Shreya Chari | | Culture People

Getting tickets to a Taylor Swift concert is hard enough, but you can get your hands on a signed Swift guitar—and it’s for a good cause!

The upcoming MusiCares Charity Relief Auction, to be held the morning before the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, offers that exclusive gem and many more star-studded items on its illustrious bidding block.

The organization behind the auction, MusiCares Charity Relief, provides preventative, emergency and recovery support to musicians in need of medical or financial help, a mission that is made even more important in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The auction pays tribute to its musical namesake with the items it has curated. The collection includes signed copies of records, albums, instruments and lyrics. Billboard reports that Harry Styles, BTS, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Fleetwood Mac have all donated incredible, one-of-a-kind items.

Swift’s guitar features the cover image from her ninth studio album, Evermore, and is expected to sell for up to $10,000. The Midnights superstar is nominated for four Grammys at this year’s awards ceremony, including Song of the Year for "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)."

Likewise, Styles’ signed 2020 Fender Player series Stratocaster electric guitar is estimated at a value up to $4,000. Styles is currently nominated for six Grammy awards, including Record and Album of the Year for "As It Was" and Harry’s House respectively.

Also in the pop sphere: a shirt, jumpsuit and belt worn by BTS rapper J-Hope during his debut album photoshoot is expected to bring in $4,000.

A special NFT includes a visit to Snoop’s recording studio. That’s expected to fetch something close to $8,000. Hip-hop heads will also want to get their hands on Eminem’s Nike Air Maxes, signed with the word “Shady” and valued at up to $3,000.

An electric guitar signed by all five of Fleetwood Mac’s members is expected to earn $6,000. This rare six-string is made all the more valuable in the wake of singer Christine McVie’s recent passing.

The Beatles (and Paul McCartney individually), Rolling Stones, The Who, Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, Stevie Nicks, Elton John, Cher and Selena Gomez are some of the other household names represented in the auction.

Other notable items include limited edition print and albums; stage-worn tour costumes from Olivia Rodrigo and Katy Perry; and many more signed guitars, LPs and singles from renowned artists.

Julien’s Auctions will host a free preview of the items from Wednesday to Friday, Feb. 1 to 3, in Beverly Hills, CA. The exhibit is free to attend and open to the public.

Visit julienslive.com to view the extensive list of items, see current bids, and/or place a bid online, click here. Bidding is open now through 11 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5th.