Elevate The Bar With These Nine Essentials

By Phebe Wahl
September 28, 2023
Home & Real Estate
Whether it is a well-appointed butler’s pantry for morning coffee or a designated area for cocktail prep, stock the bar with these elegant essentials that make entertaining an ease.
Juliska Puro martini glass, juliska.com
Marsh French Country bone handle bar tools, kathykuohome.com
Jonathan Adler Snake cocktail napkins. Shop here.
Jonathan Adler Vienna medium decanter. Shop here.
Juliska Puro whiskey decanter, juliska.com
MATCH Pewter Coffee Pot, westontable.com
Lalique Aphrodite vintage decanter. Shop here.
MATCH Pewter Convivio Caffe Scoop, westontable.com
Ralph Lauren Thorpe ice bucket and tongs set. Shop here.
Photography by: Photos courtesy of brands