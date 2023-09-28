Search Our Site

Elevate The Bar With These Nine Essentials

By Phebe Wahl By Phebe Wahl | September 28, 2023 | Home & Real Estate

Whether it is a well-appointed butler’s pantry for morning coffee or a designated area for cocktail prep, stock the bar with these elegant essentials that make entertaining an ease.

Juliska_Puro_Martini_Glass.jpg

Juliska Puro martini glass, juliska.com

Marsh_French_Country_Bone_Handle_Bar_Tools_Kathy_Kuo_Home.jpg

Marsh French Country bone handle bar tools, kathykuohome.com

snake_cocktail-napkins_a.jpg

Jonathan Adler Snake cocktail napkins. Shop here.

vienna_decanter_medium_a.jpg

Jonathan Adler Vienna medium decanter. Shop here.

Juliska_Puro_Decanter.jpg

Juliska Puro whiskey decanter, juliska.com

MATCH-Pewter-Coffee-Pot-Weston-Table.jpg

MATCH Pewter Coffee Pot, westontable.com

10548200-aphrodite-vintage-decanter-18295.jpeg

Lalique Aphrodite vintage decanter. Shop here.

MATCH-Pewter-Convivio-Caffe-Scoop-Weston-Table.jpg

MATCH Pewter Convivio Caffe Scoop, westontable.com

Thorpe_Ice_Bucket.jpeg

Ralph Lauren Thorpe ice bucket and tongs set. Shop here.


Photography by: Photos courtesy of brands