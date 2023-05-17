100 Years Later, Burberry's Iconic Trench Coat Continues To Evolve

By James Aguiar By James Aguiar | | Style & Beauty

Check, please! Some things just never go out of style. The Burberry trench coat has not only stood the test of time (over 100 years, in fact), but it continues to stay relevant and modern while evolving.



Burberry black long Waterloo Heritage trench coat

Its staying power seems to come from the very things that were the ethos in its inception: Tradition, skill, craftsmanship and a commitment to classic styling were at the forefront of its design, and remain so today.



Honey long Kensington Heritage trench coat

In fact, it takes a year for each specialist tailor to learn the stitching of the trench coat’s collar alone—the most intricate part of its construction. More than 180 stitches are made to create a fluid curve so that the collar sits perfectly on the neck.



Honey long Kensington Heritage trench coat

While the coat represents all that is classic, it’s perhaps the inside that will always set it apart. The lining sports the omnipresent Burberry check trademark. Instantly recognizable and equally iconic with its ever-evolving incarnations, it represents not only history but the true British style that stands the test of time.



Black long Chelsea Heritage trench coat