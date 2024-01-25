Burberry Celebrates The Year Of The Dragon With New Collection

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Style & Beauty

In honor of the year of the dragon celebration, Burberry has unveiled its 2024 Lunar New Year campaign and collection.

WIth vibrant reds, prints and seasonal houndstooth, the line includes classic silhouettes with new fresh looks, hats, scarves and new eyewear.

The ads were shot in Chengdu by Ryan McGinley and star Tang Wei, Chen Kun, He Cong, Wang Xiangguo and Alex Schlab.

Shop the Lunar New Year collection at Burberry.com.