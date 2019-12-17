See Burberry's Autumn/Winter 2021 Collection

Nilam Mukherjee | April 23, 2021 | Style & Beauty

A new creative chapter awaits Burberry, and its theme is impulse.

Burberry’s Autumn/Winter 2021 show paid homage to Mother Nature just in time for Earth Day, embracing raw, neutral tones throughout the collection. Simple yet bold, Burberry’s Chief Creative Officer Ricardo Tisci took delight in his creative liberty, reflecting on his own pandemic experience.

Moving away from the traditional esoteric British designs highlighted in previous collections, Tisci broke free from convention and pursued a personal and unique take on the brand’s motif.

Driven by pure instinct, the down-to-earth production was opened by British performer Shygirl, who starred as Mother Nature in a sexy and empowering introduction. Embracing femininity, the collection was designed for comfortable sophistication. With emphasis on leather and faux-fur pieces, Burberry’s trademark trench-style featured unique renditions featuring frills and gemstone embellishments.

“It’s very sexy, I think, but without being vulgar," Tisci is quoted in Vogue. "Femininity is something I really wanted to achieve at Burberry when I arrived, because it’s a very masculine company."

Tisci used the lockdown as time to reflect on, rethink and rediscover his own image. This introspection is mirrored in the subtle change about midway through the show. Transitioning from Burberry’s signature color palette to the abrupt presence of bold red, yellow and orange, the colors brighten the beige runway, paving way for their new future.

“Slowly, we’ve built an identity and I realized my identity was very strong with the label,” Tisci is quoted. “It’s the most free collection I’ve done at Burberry.”

Establishing his roots, Tisci felt safe enough to explore space with star patterns decorating a series of the second-half designs. Innocence and playfulness shone through in the craftiness of his designs, symbolizing his embrace of impulse and intuition.

Finally, the show closes with a thought-provoking message: don't believe everything you think.

See the full Burberry Autumn/Winter 21 presentation below.

