Bulgari Resort Bali keeps you guessing in the most fabulous of ways.



Bulgari Resort Bali’s Ocean Cliff Villas offer unobstructed ocean views and serene plunge pools.

Sometimes when you book your travel plans and pack your bags, you have a checklist of hopes and desires for the destination. Well, I can honestly say you can throw that list away immediately and rest assured that your time at Bulgari Resort Bali will tick all the boxes you thought you needed and more.



A stunning courtyard and pool area at one of the Bulgari Resort Bali mansions

The first surprise is the location. Situated on the very rugged coast of South Bali (an unexpected spot for the luxury jeweler better known for red-carpet glamour and A-list star wattage), the hidden resort immediately envelops you with a sense of calm and the promise of exploration. At no time does one feel pressure to do anything but just be. With an attentive and perfectly discreet staff and a personal butler at the ready, paradise can literally be found as soon as the doors open to your private villa—or mansion, if you prefer.



The Bulgari Bar offers cliffside views of the ocean and Balinese sunsets.

Blending high Italian design with traditional Balinese structures proves to be a winning formula with local stone and wood accenting and framing European elegance. Your breezy pavilion is the perfect place to have lunch or sip exotic teas left graciously each evening after returning from an elegant dinner. With a private plunge pool steps away, there is no need to leave the room.



The Bulgari Villa features two bedrooms, a living room, a dining room, a private cinema, a kitchen and a spa treatment room, as well as a 20-meter private pool and meditation pergola.

When (and if) you do decide to exit your villa, you will be greeted with numerous things to take your mind even further away. There are dining options that will transport you to Italy inside the elegant Il Ristorante Luca Fantin, where I indulged in a tasting menu with too many courses to count and each one more phenomenal than the next, all with the perfect wine pairings. The spa is a majestic escape with couples and individual rooms and a stunning infinity pool with two temperatures for a hot tub experience. Perhaps the most exciting experience is a trip down the cliffside on an inclined elevator that descends to a private beach with powdery white sand that could stand in for a location from the television series Lost. Don’t forget to have lunch midway down at La Spiaggia—you won’t soon forget it.



Sangkar Restaurant serves international specialties for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Located near Uluwatu where one of Bali’s most sacred temples is situated, the 59 villas never seem to overwhelm guests, and the lush gardens and impeccably kept grounds ensure privacy. If shopping is your desire, the resort offers traditional gifts and a BVLGARI boutique right on property. With tradition, glamour and elegance served with the utmost luxury and excellence in hospitality, Bulgari Resort Bali is your next destination—just be prepared to never want to leave.