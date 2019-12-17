    

Parties

See More
Read More

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
Read More

December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
Read More

November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

People

See More

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

May 5, 2021

Weekly Recipe: Perfectly Gooey Chocolate Chip Cookies by Honeysuckle
Read More

April 29, 2021

4 Undeniable Reasons These Canned Cocktails Are Superior
Read More

April 28, 2021

Weekly Recipe: New York Cheesecake with Cherry Sauce by Natasha's Kitchen

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

April 21, 2021

NFTs Enter Luxury Real Estate Market With Deed to Paul Rudolph-Designed Home
Read More

April 14, 2021

7 Interior Design Podcasts to Inspire Creativity in Your Home
Read More

April 14, 2021

The New Ravenna X Gracie Collab Makes A Splash

Style & Beauty

See More
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Bryan Michael Nolan on How Work-ethic, Integrity, and Networking Define Success.

By Karishhma Ashwin | May 6, 2021 | Sponsored Post

There is no defined algorithm that the universe employs to dish out success and failure to people. Some struggle night and day, hoping for success but never gets to even taste a little of it. Some on the other hand make success looks like child’s play. Serial entrepreneur Bryan Michael Nolan is of the latter kind. Here he shares three ingredients that make his enterprise a successful name is America.

VEGAS_MAG_Bryan_Nolan.jpg

Work-ethic
Bryan Michael Nolan rues that ’the phrase work-ethic itself has lost its meaning in modern times. He feels that the hyper-competitiveness of the current age has shaken the many value systems that are the pillars that support society. ‘Being aware of this condition makes me hyper ethical’ he says. Bryan's way of doing business with his partners has brought him many financial setbacks. But these he considers as profits. ‘A good reputation can be ruined in a single thoughtless act.’ he says. This straight-forward approach in business interactions has helped build a healthy community of entrepreneurs in Bryan’s circle. ‘People should be comfortable and not apprehensive when they interact with you. Having a clear, calm, transparent business interaction is half the job done he says.

Integrity
‘Most people’s concept of integrity is wrong’ says Bryan. According to him ‘Most people think of integrity as plain good behavior. It, however, is beyond just good behavior. A man of integrity is a man well integrated within himself and with the world outside. Bryan’s work routine is rather a harsh one. He has several tasks to perform in a day, leaving very little time for himself. ‘For me, integrity is to keep up my word. Even though the workload is heavy, I can never slack. If I do, then I am not being honest to the shareholders’ says Bryan.

Networking
‘Just as how man is a social animal, businesses, too, are dependent on one another’ says Bryan. Being the owner of Royale Society Nightlife, an upmarket entertainment club, Bryan is constantly meeting fellow live-wires across the spectrum – social media influencers to top celebrities. ‘This eco-system naturally breeds collaboration and networking’ says Bryan. ‘My contacts in the industry make the central nervous system of my business’ he says. He believes that in the modern hyper-connected world, collaborations and networking are inevitable and that anyone who is not capitalizing on this advantage is surely missing the bus.

Bryan Michael Nolan’s three ingredients to whip-up success is a good reminder for all young entrepreneurs to keep close to their heart. We wish Bryan more success.

Tags: success people business

Photography by:

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Edition

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: