Bruno Mars Will Celebrate The Opening of The Pinky Ring at Bellagio During Super Bowl LVIII Weekend

It will be raining 24K magic during Super Bowl LVIII weekend in Las Vegas as Bruno Mars readies to open The Pinky Ring at Bellagio Resort & Casino.

PHOTO COURTESY OF MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

VIPs will get the chance to party with Bruno Mars during Super Bowl LVIII weekend in Las Vegas at the grand opening of The Pinky Ring at Bellagio Resort & Casino, while mere mortals will be invited inside when the cocktail lounge opens its doors on Feb. 12.

Adding some “Uptown Funk” to the affair will be Mars’ longtime band, The Hooligans, who will perform nightly during the first two weeks of The Pinky Ring’s opening. Guests can expect to sip premium cocktails from the specialty bar menu and enjoy live entertainment as they revel in a space reminiscent of Mars’ idyllic Las Vegas party penthouse suite. In the words of Mars, “Watch this, Las Vegas!”

Stop by The Pinky Ring beginning Feb. 12. The cocktail lounge at Bellagio will be open Sunday to Thursday from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., and on Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m.