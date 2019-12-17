At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

Brian Dalmaso Shares How The World's Wealthiest People Think Act & Operate

By Karishhma Ashwin | April 23, 2021 | Sponsored Post

Wealth comes with it a lot of preconceived notions and sometimes misconceptions. Wealth isn't about luck. Many who have achieved it know it's about mindset, but how do we let others in on the secret? The truth is there are no secrets, just realities, and top business coach Brian Dalmaso shares how the world's wealthiest people think, act, and operate, helping them achieve the success many of us dream of.

Founder of the Matrix Success Network, Dalmaso has made it his life's mission to educate as many people as possible on wealth and how to attain it. "Many people equate wealth with privilege, but the truth is wealth is a right," he explains. "We all have the ability to be rich. We just have to act on it."

Wealthy people live in the now.
"Wealthy people don't get lost in second-guessing themselves," says Dalmaso. "There are no what-ifs, just what now. When wealthy people have a goal, they ask themselves if they are willing and able and go from there."

They don't worry about how.
"Wealthy people don't sit around asking themselves how they will get something done," explains Dalmaso. "They get to work immediately because they understand creating wealth is more about action. They don't waste time and understand that mistakes are human. It just means you are on the right path actually putting the work in instead of thinking about it."

Starting a business isn't risky.
"Too many people are under the assumption that starting a business is risky," says Dalmaso. "Starting a business is the path towards wealth and less risky in the long run." He maintains that being paid by the hour is a trap capping you at a certain income but creating a business that you can scale, increasing your earning potential.
Dalmaso knows that wealth is not only a right but a mindset which is why he launched his business. Tired of the idea that wealth happens because of having a silver spoon, he set out to create a community of visionaries willing to work for it.

Tags: success people entrepreneurs wealthy

Photography by:

