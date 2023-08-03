By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Culture Magazine Food & Drink Guide Interviews Restaurants Eat

Summertime and the grilling's easy with these tips from the national manager of Galpao Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse, Sidinaldo Silva. Visit one of the many locations, including the Las Vegas location in Fashion Show Mall, the California locations in Napa, Cupertino, Walnut Creek and Roseville and the South Carolina location in Charleston, to taste the difference of grilling the Brazilian way. Grill meats just right and Brazilian style with insight from the grill masters at Galpao Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse.

Q: What would you say is the first and most crucial step to ensure your grilled meats taste their best? A: The quality of your beef is key! That doesn't mean you have to break the bank for your grilled steak. A top sirloin that is CAB or rated USDA Choice is a great option.

Q: Timing can make or break grilled meats. When working with a grill, what is the best method for cooking the meats properly regarding time? A: Start early so you don't rush the process – especially if you are grilling with charcoal. As mentioned above, you don't want flames, so if you are grilling with a charcoal grill, you will need to light your charcoal and then wait for all the flames to die out, leaving only the red, hot coals for around 10 to 15 minutes, depending on how much charcoal you use. Q: With different grills varying on the amount of heat they produce and the time it takes to bring them to the right temperature, what is your advice for achieving the perfect temperature, regardless of grill brand or type or if it is the first time working with a specific brand or type of grill? A: Pregame your grill. I like to throw some pork sausages on the grill before starting the steaks. It puts a bit of grease on the grill so my steaks don't stick as much; it gives me a chance to test the heat, and it's a nice appetizer to cut into bite-size pieces and pass around.

Q: What is the best way to achieve suitable internal cooking without burning the outside of thicker cuts? A: Heat, not flame. Flames burn the outside of the meat and give the meat that burnt charcoal taste. If you're grilling with charcoal, the grease drippings from the meat can relight the coals into flames, so have a bottle of water handy to put out any flames.

Q: How do you suggest seasoning meat for grilling? A: The type of salt matters. Use kosher salt because these bigger crystals of salt get through the meat and will season the steak all the way through, compared to table salt, which only seasons the outside layer of the meat.