Reality TV Stars Are Taking Over Las Vegas for BravoCon 2023

More than 165 reality TV stars—and the avid fanbase that watches them—are heading to Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 3 to Sunday, Nov. 6 for the third annual BravoCon. The Caesars Forum and nearby Paris Theater will host the three-day affair, where the drama, divas and dazzling entertainment are promised from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. daily with more than 60 events on deck. Here’s everything you need to know about Bravo’s big weekend.

The stage is set for BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas. PHOTO BY DAVID BECKER/BRAVO

Who’s attending?

The leading ladies from The Real Housewives franchise will be out in full force, ready to show off their glitzy looks and spill the tea. From Orange County, Beverly Hills and Salt Lake City to New York, Miami and Atlanta, dozens of current and former cast members will reunite. Stars of Vanderpump Rules—the #Scandoval continues!—Below Deck, Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Summer House, Southern Charm, Married to Medicine and Shahs of Sunset, among others, will also be present. Of course, Andy Cohen will be there to host numerous panels and live shows, fulfilling all your reality TV dreams in person.

All the drama and glamorous fashion of your favorite Bravolebs can be found at BravoCon 2023. PHOTO BY CHELSEA GUGLIELMINO/BRAVO

Where can I see the stars?

Akin to those jaw-dropping reunion specials, BravoCon will bring your favorite stars to the stage for interactive themed panels—think Housewife2Housewife: Comeback Queens; SUR’ving Up the Latest with Vanderpump Rules sponsored by Lay's; Paging All Married to Medicine Fans; and the two-part In a Jersey State of Mind. Scheduled Bravoleb photo opportunities will be held in the Bravoleb Photo Ops Tent—ensuring you can smize with Lala Kent or strike a pose with the O.G. of the O.C. Vicki Gunvalson.

The Thrills in Beverly Hills panel with stars from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills at BravoCon 2022; PHOTO BY ASTRID STAWIARZ/BRAVO

Where can I grab a drink or merch?

Bravopalooza offers fans an intimate setting to interact with their favorite stars over small bites and booze. In true Vanderpump Rules style, BravoCon also promises to SURv mocktails, cocktails and mixed drinks for the 21 and up crowd. For take-home goods, visit the Bravo Bazaar, a pop-up of over 60 booths featuring merchandise from Bravo and products from your favorite Bravoleb brands.

The Real Housewives of Orange County's Tamra Judge and The Real Housewives of Miami's Alexia Nepola; PHOTO BY CHELSEA GUGLIELMINO/BRAVO

See memorable fashion moments from Bravolebs at BravoCon. PHOTO BY CHELSEA GUGLIELMINO/BRAVO

What are the must-see events?

Don’t miss The Bravos, Andy Cohen’s first-ever awards show, where he’ll be honoring the people and moments that have made Bravo a household brand. Further, join Cohen for BravoCon Live With Andy Cohen!, his live take on the popular after-hours talk—you’ll have five chances to be part of the exclusive tapings. Finally, celebrate all the fun at BravoCon After Dark, the event’s official afterparty at OMNIA Nightclub at Caesars Palace.

Andy Cohen will host five tapings of BravoCon Live with Andy Cohen! between Nov. 3 and 5. PHOTO BY CHARLES SYKES/BRAVO

How can I attend?

While one- and three-day passes are sold out, you still have the opportunity to attend individual events, including the tapings of BravoCon Live with Andy Cohen! and BravoCon After Dark. For the full schedule of events, visit the BravoCon website here. Lights, camera, action!