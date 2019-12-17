At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

April 14, 2021

Weekly Recipe: Chocolate Hummus by Chef Loay Alhindi
April 14, 2021

Giada De Laurentiis' Latest Cookbook Makes Salad Simple
April 14, 2021

Check Out Bowmore's Limited Release Timeless Series

April 14, 2021

7 Interior Design Podcasts to Inspire Creativity in Your Home
April 14, 2021

The New Ravenna X Gracie Collab Makes A Splash
April 8, 2021

8 Interior Design Books to Inspire Your Dream Home

April 15, 2021

See Celine 10's Youthful Chic Ready-to-Wear Winter 2021 Collection
April 15, 2021

5 Sustainable Fashion Brands We're Loving Right Now
April 14, 2021

Zoom Fatigue? Get Your Glow Back With Potenza's New Skin-Tightening Treatment
Michael McCarthy | April 14, 2021 | Food & Drink

The new Timeless Series by Bowmore is a testament to patience, purity and how greatness stems from the ladder of years.

Bowmore27TimelessBottle.jpg
The limited release’s hourglass packaging is a thing of beauty.

I’m at the age where time is no longer a youthful abstraction; it’s now a sidekick, rolling beside me, always within reach, in equal parts goodness and derision. I’m cool with that. As Leo Tolstoy noted, the two most powerful warriors are patience and time. The geniuses at Bowmore certainly understand this maxim. When the legendary Scottish distiller’s latest release, Bowmore 27 Timeless, was in its infancy, Bill Clinton was president, George Foreman was the heavyweight champ, Sony released the PlayStation video game system in Japan, and a young, enterprising gent named Jeff Bezos started an online bookstore called Amazon.

Flash-forward 27 years, and the brand’s limited global release of a mere 3,000 bottles of the single-malt whisky has fans buzzing, and for good reason. This is what time tastes like. The whisky’s nose is a mix of cooked plums and prune jam, along with Corinth raisins, toffee, maple syrup and smoked seaweed. Sipping the spirit delivers notes of chestnut honey, roasted coffee beans and dark chocolate, with a long finish of dried fruits, singed wood and hints of frankincense.

An hourglass comes inside the box for Bowmore 27 Timeless, a reminder to consider the spirit’s aroma and the passage of time. PHOTO COURTESY OF BOWMORE 27 TIMELESS
An hourglass comes inside the box for Bowmore 27 Timeless, a reminder to consider the spirit’s aroma and the passage of time.

“With only 3,000 bottles, this release is both rare and incredibly special, but, for me, it’s much more than that. It’s a remarkable example of how beautifully the Bowmore spirit matures,” says Ron Welsh, Bowmore’s master blender. The 27-year-old single malt was matured in sherry and bourbon casks for 15 years, then carefully moved to first-fill oloroso butts where it remained for 12 years. “I personally took a great deal of time to select the six sherry casks from the 30 we have, ensuring I selected only those which had reached their peak for this edition,” he says.

The legendary No. 1 Vaults—among the world’s oldest—is where most of the whiskies spend their long lives resting quietly in the cool, dark, damp cellars below sea level, oblivious to the waves thrashing the vault’s sea-facing wall on Islay, Scotland’s southernmost island of the Inner Hebrides. “Bowmore is one of the few distilleries that still produces its own floor-malted barley, hand-turned by a traditional wooden malt shovel and hand-drawn machinery. Water for the whiskies is specially drawn from the Lagg an River,” says Welsh.

The master blender says Bowmore has made sure that those who purchase a bottle of the new release consider the passage of time. One reminder is the spirit’s packaging: a black box in the shape of an hourglass. “We [even] went so far as to include a threeminute hourglass inside the wooden case, so that you contemplate the unfolding aromas before taking that first sip,” he says. And if I forget to sip by the rules of the hourglass? I’m certain my sidekick, time itself, will gently remind me.

Tags: drink whiskey Bowmore
Categories: Food & Drink

PHOTOS COURTESY OF BOWMORE 27 TIMELESS

