A Guide To Bottle Service In Las Vegas

Bottle service presentation at Omnia Nightclub in Caesars Palace Las Vegas

Las Vegas parties can be fun and wild or classy and refined or whatever one desires with appropriate planning. Select your finest threads and get ready to live it up with the help of this complete guide to bottle service at the hottest spots to be seen in Las Vegas.

Wet Republic bottle presentation model servers at MGM Grand

VIP Host

Get the VIP host hookup on bottle service packages. Opt for a dinner meetup prior to bottle service or secure your entire weekend through your host. Contacting your host via email or phone is the first step to a night for the books.

Look Sharp

Dress for the occasion and clean up nicely. Generally dress codes are strictly enforced at Las Vegas nightclubs and some dayclubs. Guests can be denied entry if attire is deemed too far off from the standards established by each venue.

Hakkasan Las Vegas at birthday bottle service presentation at MGM Grand

Unless you are the headlining act that night, dress within the attire requirements as exceptions are not likely. Visit the website of the specific venue awaiting your arrival to learn more about the specific dress code there.

Tao Nightclub at The Venetian delivers glow in the dark champagne bottles

The Meetup Spot

Meet an hour or so before you are scheduled to link up with your VIP host for bottle service and club entry. Check out these best bars and lounges in Las Vegas to get a round and catch up while your group arrives to walk in all together. A late dinner can also be a good idea for those who anticipate a long night or extensive dancing.

Hydrate and Pace

To mind your intake while still having a good time, drink from the bottles popped and also consume water and non-alcoholic drinks in between. Especially for dayclubs take into consideration the draining effects of the strong Las Vegas sun as it can accelerate intoxication. Stay hydrated and stay safe while making memories to reflect on and revisit with friends.

Evian Sparkling water bottle service at Tao Beach at The Venetian

Etiquette

It is best to keep hands off the bottle servers as their glowing faces and pretty little uniforms are not necessarily invitations for physical touch. Gratuity to the staff is customarily on the more generous side in nightlife or dayclub settings.

Shark bottle presentation at Tao Beach at The Venetian

Capture the Memories

Take photos with your friends to look back on to remember the celebratory occasion. The fun of bottle service is made even better by the people you enjoy it with.

*Please drink responsibly.