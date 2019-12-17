Bobby Flay Shares His Easy Evening Cocktail Recipe

Kristin Detterline | March 2, 2021 | Food & Drink

Elevate your evening cocktail routine with Bobby Flay’s spiced spin on a citrus favorite.

“A Greyhound is a classic cocktail made with vodka (or gin) and one of my favorite citrus fruits: grapefruit. I decided to spice that classic up—literally. This version is shaken with a spiced simple syrup that’s made with fresh ginger and aromatic allspice. During this time of year, while a chill still lingers outside, the fresh grapefruit flavor enhanced with that spiced syrup has become my go-to cocktail for a snug night in. It’s refreshing yet cozy. Cheers!”

The Spiced Greyhound

Makes 2 cocktails

Ginger Allspice Simple Syrup

1 cup sugar

1 tsp. whole allspice berries

2-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled and coarsely chopped

Combine the sugar, 1 cup water, allspice and ginger in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil and cook until the sugar is completely melted. Remove from the heat and let steep for 30 minutes to 1 hour. Strain into a small bowl, cover and refrigerate until cold, about 1 hour.

Cocktail

1 grapefruit, segmented and pith removed

1 lime, cut into wedges

1 oz. Ginger Allspice Simple Syrup, recipe above

4 oz. vodka

2 oz. fresh lime juice Cold club soda