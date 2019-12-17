Bobby Flay Shares His Easy Evening Cocktail Recipe

Elevate your evening cocktail routine with Bobby Flay’s spiced spin on a citrus favorite.
“A Greyhound is a classic cocktail made with vodka (or gin) and one of my favorite citrus fruits: grapefruit. I decided to spice that classic up—literally. This version is shaken with a spiced simple syrup that’s made with fresh ginger and aromatic allspice. During this time of year, while a chill still lingers outside, the fresh grapefruit flavor enhanced with that spiced syrup has become my go-to cocktail for a snug night in. It’s refreshing yet cozy. Cheers!”
The Spiced Greyhound
Makes 2 cocktails
Ginger Allspice Simple Syrup
1 cup sugar
1 tsp. whole allspice berries
2-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled and coarsely chopped
Combine the sugar, 1 cup water, allspice and ginger in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil and cook until the sugar is completely melted. Remove from the heat and let steep for 30 minutes to 1 hour. Strain into a small bowl, cover and refrigerate until cold, about 1 hour.
Cocktail
1 grapefruit, segmented and pith removed
1 lime, cut into wedges
1 oz. Ginger Allspice Simple Syrup, recipe above
4 oz. vodka
2 oz. fresh lime juice Cold club soda
Muddle the grapefruit segments and lime wedges in the bottom of a cocktail shaker with a muddler or the end of a wooden spoon.
Add the vodka, lime juice and simple syrup and fill it three-quarters of the way full with ice. Stir and taste for balance. Add more simple syrup as needed. Shake until it is very cold, then evenly divide between two cocktail glasses filled with ice.
Top with club soda to taste. Garnish with a sliced grapefruit and serve immediately.
