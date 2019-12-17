At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

Bobby Flay Shares His Easy Evening Cocktail Recipe

Kristin Detterline | March 2, 2021 | Food & Drink

Elevate your evening cocktail routine with Bobby Flay’s spiced spin on a citrus favorite.

PHOTO: COURTESY OF BOBBY FLAY

“A Greyhound is a classic cocktail made with vodka (or gin) and one of my favorite citrus fruits: grapefruit. I decided to spice that classic up—literally. This version is shaken with a spiced simple syrup that’s made with fresh ginger and aromatic allspice. During this time of year, while a chill still lingers outside, the fresh grapefruit flavor enhanced with that spiced syrup has become my go-to cocktail for a snug night in. It’s refreshing yet cozy. Cheers!”

PHOTO: BY ELYSE TIRRELL

The Spiced Greyhound

Makes 2 cocktails

Ginger Allspice Simple Syrup

1 cup sugar

1 tsp. whole allspice berries

2-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled and coarsely chopped

Combine the sugar, 1 cup water, allspice and ginger in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil and cook until the sugar is completely melted. Remove from the heat and let steep for 30 minutes to 1 hour. Strain into a small bowl, cover and refrigerate until cold, about 1 hour.

Cocktail

1 grapefruit, segmented and pith removed

1 lime, cut into wedges

1 oz. Ginger Allspice Simple Syrup, recipe above

4 oz. vodka

2 oz. fresh lime juice Cold club soda

  • Muddle the grapefruit segments and lime wedges in the bottom of a cocktail shaker with a muddler or the end of a wooden spoon.

  • Add the vodka, lime juice and simple syrup and fill it three-quarters of the way full with ice. Stir and taste for balance. Add more simple syrup as needed. Shake until it is very cold, then evenly divide between two cocktail glasses filled with ice.

  • Top with club soda to taste. Garnish with a sliced grapefruit and serve immediately.

Categories: Food & Drink

COCKTAIL PHOTO BY ELYSE TIRRELL; PORTRAIT COURTESY OF BOBBY FLAY

