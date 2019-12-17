At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

Bob Myers On How The Pandemic Has Changed The Business Landscape

By Karishhma Ashwin | April 8, 2021 | People Sponsored Post

In early 2020 the world woke up to a shock, and we had a new normal of face masks and all that. COVID-19 has had a major impact on our day-to-day lives. The business sector has been majorly hit, especially with the past year's lockdown in most countries. Countries rely on each other to get several products and sell their businesses. With the pandemic, the business has been slow, and there have been major losses to the global economy.

VEGAS_MAG_Bob_Myers-0001.png

Bob Myers, Former CEO, Pillar Technology Group, managing director at Accenture, and current chairman at SKYL LLC, shares his thoughts on how the pandemic has changed the business landscape. From a young age, Bob knew he wanted to become an entrepreneur and a successful one; he followed his passion and is now a leading entrepreneur globally known for his contribution towards the development of autonomous vehicles, among others.

According to Bob Myers, many businesses, even those in the manufacturing sector, are in the process of learning to adapt to a system where most employees work from home. The pandemic came with a lot of new regulations, one of which included social distancing, where companies were forced to work from home.

Some businesses, especially those producing essential products like foodstuffs and sanitizers, on the other hand, had a peak season, with most of them registering profits. Bob explains that some of the businesses were understaffed due to increased demand which has seen most entrepreneurs become innovative and look for smart technological methods. The pandemic has seen many people lose their job, which has, in turn, increased their creativity. This means people are slowly adapting, and with no time, there will be so many entrepreneurs because most of them have unleashed their full potential.

We don`t know for how long the pandemic will be with us, but one thing is certain life must go on. There are bills to be paid, among other expenses; as an entrepreneur, this is our new normal learn to embrace it and use the lessons learned to your advantage.


