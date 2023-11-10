Buy Bob Dylan's Master Tapes, JFK's Moon-Landing Note And More At Auction

By: Marley Penagos By: Marley Penagos | | Lifestyle

Imagine owning the master tapes for Bob Dylan’s debut album or love letters and artwork from author Henry Miller—or even something as out-of-this-world as John F. Kennedy’s moon-landing note.

All this and more is coming to auction on Thursday, Dec. 14, and you can participate from anywhere in the world online via liveauctioneers.com.

The collection comes from New York City-based auction house Guernsey’s rare treasures archive, and this bidding block is one of the company’s largest auctions ever.

Also among the items being auctioned are an extremely rare and sealed Beatles’ White Album, a guitar owned by Eddie Van Halen, Elvis’ sixth-grade report card and Kareem Abdul Jabber’s Lakers ring.

Those master tapes of Bob Dylan’s first self-titled album contain 13 songs, including “Man of Constant Sorrow,” “Song to Woody” and “Highway 51.” The three reels of tape are complete with outtakes, unreleased songs and dialogue between Dylan and John Hammond, his producer.

Guernsey’s is also auctioning some larger items: including a copper buffalo sculpture by Robert Berks, a 1915 Coney Island carousel horse and a 1985 Lamborghini Countach. These three items are the only ones not available to view. All other items can be viewed at Guernsey’s headquarters on the Upper East Side in New York City.

Guernsey’s online auction will be held via liveauctioneers.com and invaluable.com, and though the official auction date is Dec. 14, bidding begins as early as Tuesday, Nov. 14. See more of the images on the bidding block below.