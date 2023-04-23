Blue Herron's Two New Jaw-Dropping Properties On The Market

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Home & Real Estate Home & Real Estate Feature Home & Real Estate



Velaris’ Reveal model exemplifies Blue Heron’s biophilic approach to indoor-outdoor living and ranges in size from 3,865 square feet to 4,090 square feet

Discover waterfront living in the heart of the Nevada desert thanks to Blue Heron’s two new double-gated communities at Lake Las Vegas.



Reveal’s great room brings the dining area and kitchen together in one open space.

Design-led development firm Blue Heron continues to beautify Las Vegas’ neighborhoods with the latest addition to its Blue Heron Nexus portfolio. Composed of 41 homesites, Velaris at The Island features 23 waterfront properties with three different floor plans from which to choose. Focused on indoor-outdoor living, the three design options (Aspect, Reveal and Trace) clock in at 2,870 square feet to 4,688 square feet in size, and are offered in both single- and two-story structures. The three- to four-bedroom properties each come equipped with an attached casita; a 72-inch fireplace; and optional amenities, highlighted by a wine room, prep kitchen, wet bar and media room. Bold architectural lines, grand entryways and sprawling windows make a statement, while six varied color palettes ensure your custom-built home is truly you. From $1.3 million, 702.531.3000, blueheron.com/communities/velaris

ARVADA AT THE ISLAND

Arvada at The Island’s 37 waterfront estates soar from 4,872 square feet to 7,749 square feet in size, making its three layouts ideal for those who desire a larger footprint. Each design—Apex, Vision and Zenith—offers up to five bedrooms and 5 ½ bathrooms, and all embrace indoor-outdoor living with expansive spaces that open up to its lakeside surroundings—which are located on the largest peninsula of The Island at Lake Las Vegas. Arvada’s homes will be awash in light color palettes and lush landscaping, with interior design highlights focused on open lofts, secluded primary suites, interior courtyards and plenty of epic waterfront views. The Village, Lake Las Vegas’ nearby mixed-use development, ensures delicious restaurants, outdoor concerts, a local grocery store and community events aren’t far from your front door, while miles of hiking trails, golf courses and water sports will keep the whole family active during Las Vegas’ 300 days of sunshine. From $1.9 million, 702.531.3000, blueheron.com/communities/arvada