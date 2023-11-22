This $34 Million MacDonald Highlands Home Is Set To Break Records

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Home & Real Estate, Feature, Home & Real Estate Feature, Features, Home & Real Estate, Featured, real estate, City Life, News and Features, Home Feature,

Nearly three years after its record-breaking sale, this Blue Heron-designed estate in MacDonald Highlands is back on the market and ready to welcome its lucky new owner. Here’s what you need to know about Las Vegas’ hottest new listing.

The home's rear exterior facade; ALL PHOTOS COURTESY OF BLUE HERON

After smashing records in 2021 as the all-time highest-priced sale for a residential home in Southern Nevada, 685 Dragon Peak Drive is back on the market. Previously sold for $25 million by Douglas Elliman’s Kristen Routh-Silberman, the 15,000-square-foot masterpiece—known as Vegas Modern 001 (VM001)—has been re-listed by the powerhouse realtor for a cool $34 million.

“Vegas Modern 001 is a testament to the design philosophy and architectural significance we implement into each of our homes,” shares Tyler Jones, CEO and founder of Blue Heron, who built, designed and furnished the home. “We are proud that since the historical sale in 2021, VM001 has gained local and national recognition for its biophilic design and carefully crafted environment, which creates an unparalleled experience in connection to the surrounding Vegas landscape.”

The great room

The home's pool weaves in and out of the living spaces.

Since its sale in 2021, Blue Heron elevated the residence with thoughtful updates, including an expanded footprint in the interior living space and the addition of an extended office space, lounge area and butler’s kitchen—the Savant Energy-equipped smart home continues to be the pinnacle of the company’s capabilities and architectural significance since its inception in 2004.

“Vegas Modern is the name of our design philosophy, and this home is meant to be the physical representation of what our philosophy is all about,” says Jones, a native Las Vegan whose family roots in the area span four generations. “There’s not a whole lot of architectural history in Las Vegas for residential, but we do have some pretty interesting midcentury communities that have influenced different parts of it. I would argue that that has been lost over the decades, and we are very interested in being genuine and authentic when it comes to representing our Las Vegas roots,” he says of the home, which the Mojave Desert heavily influenced.

The home's staircase appears to float.

Gorgeous views of the Las Vegas Valley serve as the home's backdrop.

Disappearing walls bring the outside in, a nod to the space’s biophilic design approach, while unobstructed views of the Strip and the arid landscape below give the property a true sense of place. A floating, translucent staircase connects the main and upper floors, where an epic sky lounge embraces Sin City’s affinity for entertaining, providing a 360-degree view of the entire Las Vegas Valley.

The sprawling outdoor terrace

The stunning primary bathroom

In addition to its four dedicated bedrooms, nine bathrooms and an 11-car garage, a more than 2,000-square-foot reflection pool gives the home the appearance of floating, as the body of water runs between the great room and primary bedroom. As Routh-Silberman puts it, “VM001 is the Formula One of architecture.” Go ahead, dive in.