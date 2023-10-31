See What $23.5 Million Can Get You At The Summit Club

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Home & Real Estate Feature Home & Real Estate Feature Features Home & Real Estate Featured real estate Community Apple News Home Feature

Priced at $23.5 million, this nine-bedroom estate on Witchcraft Court has cast a spell on buyers looking to call The Summit Club home.



From skylights to disappearing pocket doors, the home’s thoughtful architecture embraces the great outdoors from every angle.

The great room’s open floor plan gives way to the spacious kitchen and dining room, making it ideal for entertaining.

Las Vegas’ premier design-led development firm Blue Heron has done it again. Crafted under its BH Elite division, known for pushing the boundaries of architecture and design, 11051 Witchcraft Court is an entertainer’s paradise. Aptly known as Fete, the nine-bedroom, nine-bathroom home spans a whopping 9,827 square feet on a more than one-acre lot. Bedrooms are divided between the main home and a spacious attached casita, promising its buyers plenty of real estate in which to house the entire family, plus possible staff.



The clean-lined exterior facade of Fete

Drop your revved-up ride in the six-bay garage before taking in the home’s mesmerizing architecture featuring elongated linear lines and soft circular angles. Like all BH Elite homes by Blue Heron, Fete embraces its desert locale with stunning indoor-outdoor spaces that seamlessly flow into one another. Walls disappear on two sides of the breathtaking dining room, set to host a dinner party for 12 guests with ease. Expansive kitchens—in the main house, casita, rooftop deck and backyard—provide plenty of opportunities to craft gourmet food and whip up cocktails. Taking up an entire wall in the dining room is a temperature-controlled wine display, which entices oenophiles to uncork a bottle.





The primary bedroom features stunning views from the comfort of your sumptuous bed.



The primary bathroom rivals Las Vegas’ best spas.

Not one but two infinityedge pools, plus two spas, hug spaces surrounding the home. A pizza oven and cabanas up the entertainment factor outdoors as does a sky-high rooftop deck. It’s there you’ll discover yet another outdoor kitchen, a fire pit and an illuminated ceiling, allowing you to enjoy stunning views no matter the weather—a crucial element when Las Vegas’ heat index soars.



The rooftop deck includes covered and uncovered areas, allowing you to enjoy it year-round.

Take in vistas of the mountains, golf course and Las Vegas Strip before retreating to the primary bedroom, where an open-air bathroom will leave you in awe. Dual sinks and a dedicated vanity live alongside a free-standing soaking tub and glass-walled shower, where pocket doors reveal the dazzling desert. Beyond those pocket doors, two side-by-side outdoor shower heads are revealed allowing you to bathe in the sunlight, enclosed in the privacy of your contemporary sanctuary. How’s that for desert dreaming? Listed by Lillie Shines, Coldwell Banker Premier Realty, 702.604.2250