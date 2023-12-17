Inside Las Vegas' New Blue Heron Lifestyles Design Studio

By Anna Dunn By Anna Dunn | | Home & Real Estate Feature Home & Real Estate Feature Features Home & Real Estate Featured Art Shop Home Feature

Las Vegas’ premier custom home builder, Blue Heron, is expanding its services with the unveiling of the Blue Heron Lifestyles Design Studio.

ALL PHOTOS COURTESY OF BLUE HERON

For nearly 20 years, Blue Heron has been the Las Vegas Valley’s go-to for luxury custom homes built with a design-forward approach. Now, the development firm has unveiled a new offering: the Blue Heron Lifestyles Design Studio. The 12,200-square-foot studio was created to exhibit all things interior design, including fine art, furnishings, accessories and textiles, giving clients an opportunity to envision the personalized design details of their dream home. Taking charge of the Design Studio as president is Hedy Woodrow, whose career spans over 30 years in retail, hospitality, design and product development. “I draw on experience working with VIP and luxury clients to create custom interior designs,” Woodrow shares. “Traveling globally and staying in luxurious hotels inspires my design with elements from interiors, floral arrangements, geographies and cultures. In many ways, fashion and interior design follow similar trends in color, texture and impact.”

Design Studio President Hedy Woodrow suggests clients collect tear sheets from magazines and take photos of environments that inspire them, in addition to compiling a folder of colors, rooms, floral arrangements and ideas they’d like to incorporate into their design.

In addition to being a space for clients to design the interiors of their dream home, Blue Heron Lifestyles Design Studio also showcases fine art and sculptures, including these paintings by Diana Creasy-Funk.

Clients can expect to follow a three-step process: the Discovery Phase, when they visit the Design Studio to discuss their lifestyle, preferences and influences; the Design Phase, when advanced tools are used to explore a 3D model of the finished home, and color palettes, fabrics, textures and finishes are selected; and the Procurement Phase, when Blue Heron manages vendor interactions, order placement, scheduling and delivery timelines for a seamless turnkey experience. “I love working with a talented team of interior designers and project managers, contributing to our accelerated growth as a design studio,” Woodrow says. “Most importantly, I enjoy meeting clients and helping them create homes that exceed their expectations. Witnessing a client’s home transformation and celebrating each moment with them is truly rewarding.” Welcome home!